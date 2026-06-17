James Franco Shares Unexplained Encounter With an Alien in Frantic Social Media Posts

James Franco has returned to the limelight and he made his debut in June. The actor has been sharing several videos with fans, informing them that something was going on with him, however, his most recent claim was that he saw a non-human being in his garage.

James Franco Shares Story About an Alien Living in His Garage

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, June 15, Franco makes a claim about something he saw inside his garage. “That’s my garage,” he said, pointing toward it. “That’s normally where I paint. I was going out there, it was night. I was going to do night painting and I go inside and before I even turned the light on, I heard something, I thought it was an animal or something like that. And it wasn’t, it wasn’t a raccoon… I saw eyes, I saw glowing eyes and hand.”

He continued, “I don’t know how many fingers, but hand, and speaking. I don’t know, something, coming out of… And that was it. I ran, I have not gone back in there, but I’m going to go…. I’m going to show you.” In the caption of the video, he wrote, “I saw something NOT HUMAN in my garage.”

He later followed up with another TikTok video, making it clear that what he thought he saw was an “alien.” He also told fans that he had been reading their comments and wanted to make it clear “this is not a hoax, it is real.” He also informed them that he was going to show them what he saw and that he was “not crazy.”

Fans Are Convinced James Franco Is Promoting a New Movie

@jamesfranco2319 I can’t say to much right now. But stick around and I promise it will all make sense. ♬ original sound – James Franco

The videos have become viral, getting millions of views each time Franco posts a new one. He has now shared nine in total. The first TikTok video that the actor made was on June 3, when he informed fans that something “serious” was happening and encouraged them to follow him. He also revealed that it was not AI or a joke.

“Hey guys, this is James Franco. Me, really James Franco. I’m here at my house. I’m not promoting anything, okay? I’m making this account because,” he said in the video earlier this month. He wrote his TikTok handle, @JamesFranco2319, on a piece of paper to convince fans that it was real. “Could AI James do this? No, could not. This is me, okay? For those who know, there’s some serious stuff going on. That’s why I’m contacting you, that’s why I’m doing this, okay? I know I maybe seem crazy, like why, what’s going on, what’s the gimmick? No. This is real.”

Fans are wondering why Franco is creating these videos, and they think that a big reveal is coming soon. “I’m just getting tired James, you gotta say what’s going on lol,” a comment reads. “I have a feeling it’s about the Disclosure Day. it starts this Friday,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “He’s promoting his next movie coming out,” “am I the only one who thought night painting was hilarious?,” and “Is this promoting a new movie??”