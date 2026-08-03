Where to Watch and Stream ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th’

Fans have waited months for the return of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” and the newest installment, “Roaring 20th,” is finally here.

The latest edition of Bravo’s popular spinoff brings together Housewives from across multiple franchises for another unforgettable vacation filled with luxury, laughter and, naturally, plenty of drama. This time, the women embrace a glamorous Roaring Twenties theme as old friendships are tested, new alliances form and long-simmering tensions come to the surface.

If you’re planning to tune in, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch.

Where to Watch ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th’

Play

The premiere of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th’ airs on Bravo on Sunday, Aug. 9, beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

For viewers who prefer to stream, episodes will be available the following day on Peacock, where fans can also catch up on previous seasons of “Ultimate Girls Trip” as well as current Bravo series.

After the premiere, new episodes will continue to roll out weekly as the season follows the Housewives through an extravagant getaway packed with themed parties, emotional conversations and plenty of unexpected twists.

Who Is on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th’?

This season features a mix of fan favorites from several Bravo franchises, bringing together personalities who have never vacationed together before alongside Housewives with plenty of shared history.

The full-time cast includes:

Lisa Barlow — “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”

Gizelle Bryant — “Real Housewives of Potomac”

Teresa Giudice — “Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Vicki Gunvalson — “Real Housewives of Orange County”

Luann de Lesseps — “Real Housewives of New York City”

Kyle Richards — “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Porsha Williams — “Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Throughout the trip, viewers can expect lavish events inspired by the 1920s, glamorous fashion, emotional reunions and the kind of explosive confrontations that have made the Ultimate Girls Trip franchise a must-watch for Bravo fans. The network also revealed that viewers can expect cameos from more than 80 Housewives alumni.

The premiere immediately throws viewers into the action as several cast members reconnect after years apart, while others begin forming new friendships that may not last long once the group settles into vacation life.

The season also promises personal storylines away from the group drama, giving viewers a closer look at where each Housewife is today and how their lives have changed since they last appeared on Bravo.

For longtime fans, the series offers a chance to see women from different cities interact in a way that simply isn’t possible during their regular franchise seasons, often leading to surprising friendships, memorable one-liners and conflicts that carry throughout the trip.

Whether you’re watching live on the Bravo network or streaming the next day on Peacock, ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” is shaping up to be another can’t-miss chapter in the franchise, with the first episode kicking off what promises to be one of the summer’s biggest Bravo events.