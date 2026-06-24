‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th’ Trailer Teases Cameos, Drama & Release Date

Bravo is celebrating 20 years of “Real Housewives” in a big way, with the release of crossover event series, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.”

On Wednesday, June 24, the network released a brand new trailer for the series, giving fans a peek at some of the many iconic reality stars who will appear throughout the episodes, while teasing some of the drama to come.

This latest season of “UGT” reunites some of the biggest names in the franchise’s storied history. At its center areVicki Gunvalson (“The Real Housewives of Orange County”), Luann de Lesseps (“The Real Housewives of New York City”), Porsha Williams (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”), Teresa Giudice (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”), Kyle Richards (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Gizelle Bryant (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), and Lisa Barlow (“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”).

But those “7 icons” aren’t the only Bravo-lebrities who will pop up, as the trailer promises “82 all-star appearances” from other women in the Housewives universe. Among them: NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak, Camille Grammer, and Carole Radziwill.

What Is RHUGT: Roaring 20th?

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“Get ready for a celebration to just love, love, love!” says Bravo of the series in a press release.

“Seven of the most iconic Real Housewives are whooping it up for a girls’ trip like no other through Orange County, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Miami, and New York City,” the synopsis promises.

“The word on the street is each stop welcomes more familiar faces from Housewives history to join the celebration, revisit defining moments, and stir up surprises that will have everyone shaking, physically shaking,” it continues. “With laughs, tears, and enough revelations to leave everyone asking, ‘Who said that?’, the trip culminates in a Bluestone Manor bash worthy of the splits.”

The description ends, “It’s time to be cool and buckle up for an epic adventure that tests old bonds, creates new friendships, and leaves the women with memories they won’t forget.”

The trailer itself, meanwhile, starts with some of the franchise’s most quotable moments. Then, it teases some of the special cameos and includes footage of LuAnn singing, Teresa getting into it with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, and confrontations galore—including a surprising showdown between Teresa and RHOSLC star Heather Gay, all while Andy Cohen stands between them.

There are appearances from the “Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” allusions to tension between Kyle and LuAnn, and NeNe clocking back in for some drama.

The trailer comes after Richards herself called filming the new series “the most exhausting thing” during a recent appearance on WWHL.

“The shouting, the talking over each other … these personalities, so many different personalities all together. I’ve had roommates. I’ve watched big fights from other cities [and been] in the middle of them,” she told Andy Cohen. “There are no words. The fans are going to lose their marbles over this.”

Per Bravo, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” premieres with a supersized episode on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The season will consist of nine episodes.