‘Friends’ Co-Creator Returns with All-Improvised Sitcom Starring Real-Life Spouses

More than two decades after exiting NBC, “Friends” remains a television touchstone that continues to be discovered by new generations of viewers.

Now, one of the creators of that legendary sitcom is launching another comedy — this time, starring a real-life married couple in the leading roles.

‘DINKS’

Variety reports that the series is set to be titled “DINKS,” and — like “Friends” — will be a multi-camera sitcom shot before a live studio audience.

The series is created by Marta Kaufman, who created “Friends” alongside David Crane.

Set to stream on Prime Video, “DINKS” will be the streamer’s first-ever multi-cam sitcom. The show’s title is an acronym, standing for “dual income, no kids,” focusing on a childless couple who both have demanding careers.

Spouses & Stars

The series will star Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael, who are married for real and will portray a fictionalized version of that spousal relationship on the show.

They’ll be starring alongside Jon Gabrus, who’s been cast as a series regular.

Scheer is best known for multiple seasons of FX comedy series “The League.” Raphael was recently seen on “Legally Blonde” prequel series “Elle,” playing the mother of Lexi Minetree‘s Elle Woods.

A Home-Reno Nightmare

According to the logline for the show, it should appeal to fans of not just comedies, but also HGTV‘s home-renovation series.

Per the logline, the series focuses on the couple, “who, in the absence of a marriage or kids, decide to literally build a life together by renovating their nightmare of a dream house.”

An Improv Sitcom

One key factor that makes “DINKS” unique in the annals of TV sitcoms is that it will be entirely improvised.

While that’s been the case for other shows — Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” was famously improvised — it’s the first time it’s ever been attempted in a multi-cam sitcom.

“I’ve always said I wouldn’t do another multi-cam unless someone was able to reinvent it,” Kauffman said in a statement to Variety. “Okay Goodnight and I got tired of waiting, and decided we should do it ourselves. It’s what I hoped it would be: unique, hilarious and warm. Shooting this show is like being on a roller coaster in the dark. You have no idea where it’s going to go, but you know it’s going to be fun.”

Humor and Heart

Understandably, execs at Amazon are psyched about Kaufman’s upcoming comedy.

“Marta Kauffman is one of the most iconic voices in comedy, and with ‘DINKS,’ she’s doing what she does best — finding the humor and heart in everyday relationships — while pushing the form forward through improvisation,” said Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios. “June and Paul are the perfect pair to bring this concept to life, and together with our partners at Lionsgate and PMCI, we’re excited to deliver a series that feels both fresh and timeless to Prime Video.”

In a joint statement, Scott Herbst (EVP & head of scripted development for Lionsgate Television) and Brad Haugen (EVP of digital strategy & growth for Lionsgate) added: “Marta has crafted a fresh, highly original comedy in ‘DINKS’ that captures her signature voice and leans into the spontaneity and chemistry June and Paul bring to the screen. The result is a series that feels both distinctive and universally relatable. We’re thrilled to partner with Amazon MGM Studios and PMCI to bring Marta’s vision to audiences in a series that is a throwback to the early days of television when studios, networks and advertisers all partnered in the storytelling process.”



