Reese Witherspoon Gets Emotional as ‘Legally Blonde’ Stars Reunite After 25 Years [PHOTOS]

Reese Witherspoon got a little misty-eyed slipping back into the pink.

The Academy Award-winning actress reunited with her “Legally Blonde” castmates in New York on Saturday to mark the film’s 25th anniversary and celebrate the upcoming prequel series, “Elle.”

Inside the Star-Studded ‘Legally Blonde’ Reunion in New York

Getty Zac Looker, Jacob Moskovitz, Tom Everett Scott, Lauren Neustadter, June Diane Raphael, Chandler Kinney, Gabrielle Policano, Lexi Minetree, Reese Witherspoon, Ali Larter, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Victor Garber and Matthew Davis

The celebration brought together many of the actors who helped turn “Legally Blonde” into a pop culture phenomenon.

Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Ali Larter, Matthew Davis and Victor Garber joined Witherspoon at Prime Video’s “Elle World” event, creating a nostalgic reunion more than two decades after the film first hit theaters.

Getty Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon embraced Elle Woods’ signature style for the occasion, arriving in a pink off-the-shoulder Prada satin gown from the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

Blair, who memorably played Vivian Kensington, opted for a black-and-pink Tom Ford dress paired with Manolo Blahnik heels.

Getty (L-R) Lauren Neustadter, June Diane Raphael, Chandler Kinney, Gabrielle Policano, Lexi Minetree, Reese Witherspoon, Ali Larter and Jennifer Coolidge

Larter chose a black strapless midi dress accented with pink floral details, while Coolidge made a statement in a leopard-print ensemble.

Getty Matthew Davis, Selma Blair, Reese Witherspoon, Ali Larter, Jennifer Coolidge and Victor Garber attend as Prime Video Celebrates “Elle World”

One familiar face was notably absent, however, as Witherspoon’s on-screen love interest, Luke Wilson, did not appear to attend the celebration.

Getty Selma Blair, Ali Larter, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge

Standing before the crowd at Hall des Lumières in Manhattan, she could barely hold back the tears.

‘Playing This Character for 25 Years Has Been the Privilege of My Life’

As she looked around the room filled with familiar faces, Witherspoon found herself reflecting on just how far Elle Woods’ influence has reached.

The actress became emotional while discussing the character she has portrayed for a quarter-century, telling attendees that the role remains one of the greatest gifts of her career.

“When I walked in, and I saw this moment, it just felt like it was galvanizing how I felt about playing this character, I’m gonna cry,” Witherspoon told the room, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Getty Actress Reese Witherspoon films a scene on the set of “Legally Blonde” October 21, 2000 in Los Angeles, CA.

“Playing this character for 25 years has been the privilege of my life.”

She also spoke about the countless fans who have shared stories of how Elle inspired them to pursue their dreams, overcome setbacks and believe in themselves.

“People come up to me and they tell me stories about how they go to law school because of her or they named their daughter Elle or they overcame some incredible challenge in their life because she did that,” she said.

“She went through this experience of feeling like everybody was looking down on her or judged her, and I don’t know a person on Earth who hasn’t felt like an underdog in some situation.”

The milestone clearly stayed with Witherspoon long after the event ended.

Sharing her own reflections on Instagram, she expressed gratitude for the generations of fans who have connected with Elle’s story over the years. “In my feels over here,” she wrote.

Getty 384593 09: Actress Reese Witherspoon acts in a scene from Metro-Goldwyn Mayer Pictures” comedy “Legally Blonde.”

“For 25 years, I’ve had the privilege of hearing from young women who saw themselves in Elle Woods. Watching that legacy continue into a new generation is something I’ll never take for granted.”

A Story That Keeps Inspiring

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Directed by Robert Luketic, “Legally Blonde” hit theaters in July 2001 and grossed nearly $142 million worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film follows Woods as she talks her way into Harvard Law to win back her ex, only to discover she is far more than her wardrobe when she helps prove a client innocent of murder.

A sequel, “Legally Blonde 2,” followed two years later.