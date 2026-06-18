Gorgeous Reese Witherspoon’s Most Beautiful Photos From the Red Carpet Over the Years

Academy Award-winning actress and producer Reese Witherspoon is a strikingly beautiful woman and one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood.

Witherspoon, 50, burst onto the showbusiness scene as a teenager in the 1990s. Her first acting credits came in 1991, in the theatrically-released coming-of-age drama movie “The Man in the Moon” and the romantic drama television film “Wildflower.”

She went on to appear in likes of 1998’s teen fantasy comedy-drama movie “Pleasantville” and the 1999 teen romantic drama movie “Cruel Intentions.”

Since then, she has starred in movies like the iconic 2001 comedy movie “Legally Blonde,” the 2005 biographical drama movie “Walk the Line” (for which she won the Best Actress Academy Award), the 2014 biographical adventure drama movie “Wild” (for which she was nominated for that same award), and the 2025 rom-com “You’re Cordially Invited.”

Her fame has taken her to countless red carpets, where she’s always the center of attention. Consequently, thousands of photographs have been taken of her on them.

In this piece, we’ll look at the beautiful Reese Witherspoon’s best photos from red carpets over the years.

Blonde Bombshell

Getty Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe at the premiere of “Legally Blonde” in 2001.

Alongside then-husband Ryan Phillippe, Witherspoon looked every bit the blonde bombshell at the premiere of “Legally Blonde” in Los Angeles, California, in 2001. She channeled her iconic character in the film, Elle Woods, in a stunning pink dress with black mesh overlay.

Old Hollywood Vibes

Getty Reese Witherspoon at the 74th Academy Awards in 2002.

At the 74th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2002, Witherspoon gave off proper old Hollywood vibes. She wore a black lace Valentino gown with detailed beading and sheer sleeves, styled with soft waves and red lips.

1950s-Inspired

Getty Reese Witherspoon at the 78th Academy Awards in 2006.

In a champagne-colored, delicately beaded, floor-length vintage 1950s-inspired Christian Dior gown, Witherspoon looked a picture at the 78th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2006. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress at this event.

The Revenge Dress

Getty Reese Witherspoon at the 64th Golden Globe Awards in 2007.

At the 64th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2007, Witherspoon wore a bright yellow Nina Ricci cocktail dress with an ombre pattern, paired with contrasting red Brian Atwood heels. This one is often called her “revenge dress,” post-divorce, following her split from Ryan Phillippe.

Purple Ruffles

Getty Reese Witherspoon at the 79th Academy Awards in 2007.

Witherspoon wore a purple ombré Nina Ricci dress with feminine ruffles and a romantic, flowing silhouette at the 79th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2007. She looked absolutely incredible.

Pretty in Pink

Getty Reese Witherspoon at the Met Gala in 2014.

At the 2014 Met Gala in New York City (her first one), Witherspoon wore a gorgeous hot pink, structured Stella McCartney gown and looked fantastic. The theme at the event that year was “Beyond Fashion.”

Pure Sophistication

Getty Reese Witherspoon at the 87th Academy Awards in 2015.

Witherspoon oozed pure sophistication and timeless elegance at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2015. She wore a chic black-and-white off-the-shoulder Tom Ford gown with Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

Signature Sunny Style

Getty Reese Witherspoon at the 74th Golden Globe Awards in 2017.

At the 74th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2017, Witherspoon wore a strapless buttercup yellow Versace gown with a thigh-high slit. This was a homage to her iconic 2007 yellow look exactly 10 years earlier, showing her signature sunny style.

Lady in Red

Getty Reese Witherspoon at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2024.

Witherspoon wore a bright red strapless Elie Saab gown with a structured bodice and slit at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2024. This look radiated pure unadulterated beauty.

The Floral Look

Getty Reese Witherspoon at the 76th Emmy Awards in 2024.

Witherspoon went with a romantic floral look at the 76th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2024. She wore a beautiful strapless Dior gown covered in delicate floral appliqués, paired with a diamond choker.

In 2026, Witherspoon hasn’t added any new acting projects to her repertoire.

She does, however, have a load of exciting projects coming up in which her role is on the other side of the camera. They include executive producing the “Legally Blonde” prequel series “Elle,” producing the historical drama movie “The Nightingale,” and executive producing the crime drama series “Lucky.”

We’ll look forward to seeing Witherspoon looking gorgeous on more red carpets in the near future.

Reese Witherspoon’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.