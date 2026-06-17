The Beautiful Nicole Kidman’s Most Dazzling Red Carpet Looks Ever — Photos

Academy Award-winning Australian-American actress and producer Nicole Kidman is one of the most instantly-recognizable and beautiful women in the world.

Kidman, 58, began her acting career in the early 1980s. Her first roles came in 1983, in the Australian Christmas drama movie “Bush Christmas” and the Australian crime comedy-action movie “BMX Bandits.”

Her breakout role is considered to be 1989’s Australian psychological thriller “Dead Calm.” It shot her to Hollywood stardom, with a subsequent role in 1990’s sports action drama “Days of Thunder.”

Now, she is known best for appearing in the likes of 1995’s superhero offering “Batman Forever,” 1998’s romantic fantasy flick “Practical Magic,” 1999’s erotic psychological mystery thriller “Eyes Wide Shut,” and 2004’s sci-fi comedy movie “The Stepford Wives.”

Kidman has been nominated for five Oscars. Her four Best Actress nominations came for 2001’s jukebox musical “Moulin Rouge!,” 2002’s psychological period drama “The Hours” (her only win), 2010’s drama movie “Rabbit Hole,” and 2021’s biographical drama “Being the Ricardos.” She also has one nomination for Best Supporting Actress for 2016’s Australian biographical drama movie “Lion.”

That level of fame has taken Kidman onto a lot of red carpets. Every time she steps onto one, she’s the focal point of press attention. Inevitably, she’s been photographed thousands of times as a result.

Let’s take a look at Nicole Kidman’s most dazzling red carpet photos ever.

Yellow-Green

Getty Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise at the 69th Academy Awards in 1997.

Alongside her then-husband Tom Cruise, Kidman wore a yellow-green chinoiserie-embroidered John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture gown at the 69th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 1997. It was a landmark look and is widely credited with bringing true couture to the Oscars.

Golden Girl

Getty Nicole Kidman at the 72nd Academy Awards in 2000.

At the 72nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2000, Kidman looked like a goddess. She wore a molten gold Christian Dior Couture gown with cascading metallic ruffles and matching fingerless gloves.

An Oscar-Winning Look

Getty Nicole Kidman at the 75th Academy Awards in 2003.

Kidman looked an absolute picture of perfection at the 75th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2003. On the evening she picked up her Best Actress Academy Award for her performance as Virginia Woolf in 2002’s “The Hours,” she wore a stunning asymmetrical, one-shouldered black Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture gown.

Lady in Red

Getty Nicole Kidman at the 79th Academy Awards in 2007.

Kidman wore a striking long red Balenciaga column gown (by Nicolas Ghesquière) with an oversized bow at the neck that trailed like a train at the 79th Academy Awards Hollywood, California, in 2007. An utterly timeless look.

Skin-Baring Two-Piece

Getty Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the premiere of “Eyes Wide Shut” in 1999.

Again accompanied by Tom Cruise, Kidman wore a vintage, mid-1980s, skin-baring burgundy two-piece set by Giorgio di Sant’Angelo at the “Eyes Wide Shut” premiere in Westwood, California, in 1999. Cruise played Dr. Bill Harford and Kidman played Alice Harford in the film.

Pretty in (Recycled) Pink

Getty Nicole Kidman at the Met Gala in 2023.

At the Met Gala in New York City in 2023, Kidman recycled an outfit she famously wore in her 2004 Chanel No. 5 perfume commercial. It was an extremely pretty, custom, pale-pink silk, Chanel Haute Couture gown designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld. The theme that year was “A Line of Beauty.”

A Labour of Love

Getty Nicole Kidman at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” in 2017.

At the 2017 Cannes Film Festival premiere of “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” in France, Kidman wore a custom Calvin Klein By Appointment dress. It featured a form-fitting black bias-cut satin bustier and voluminous, tea-length white silk tulle and organza skirt. The skirt took over 150 hours to create and was clearly a real labour of love.

The Golden Train

Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala in 2024.

Accompanied by her then-husband Keith Urban, Kidman looked radiant at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood, California, in 2024. She wore an incredible custom gold sequin Balenciaga gown with a long train.

White Sophistication

Getty Nicole Kidman at the 78th Academy Awards in 2006.

At the 78th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2006, Kidman wore a white strapless Balenciaga clean-lined column dress. It highlighted her statuesque figure with minimalist glamour and was undoubtedly one of her most sophisticated looks ever.

Feathered Gown

Getty Nicole Kidman at the Met Gala in 2026.

At this year’s Met Gala in New York City, Kidman opted for a fabulous custom red sequined and feathered gown designed by Chanel’s creative director, Matthieu Blazy. This year’s theme was “Costume Art.”

In 2026, Kidman has added several acting credits to her repertoire. On television she has starred in the Amazon crime drama series “Scarpetta” and the Apple TV comedy-drama series “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” Movie-wise, she will appear in the romantic fantasy sequel “Practical Magic 2,” which will released in the United States on September 11.

Beyond that, her upcoming projects are plentiful. On the small screen, she will appear in the Paramount+ spy action thriller series “Lioness,” the HBO psychological dark comedy drama series “Big Little Lies,” the drama mystery series “Discretion,” and the crime mystery series “Girls and Their Horses.” On the big screen, she will appear in the horror movie “The Young People.”

We wish Nicole Kidman all the best with her future projects and look forward to seeing her looking amazing on more red carpets soon.

Nicole Kidman’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.