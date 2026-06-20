Gorgeous Nicole Kidman Thanks Fans for the Birthday Love as She Turns 59

Rather unbelievably, the gorgeous Nicole Kidman turns 59 today.

The Academy Award-winning Australian-American actress and producer was born on June 20, 1967, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

She is, of course, best known for appearing in movies like 2010s “Rabbit Hole,” 2002’s “The Hours” (for which she won her Best Actress Oscar), 2001’s “The Others” and “Moulin Rouge!,” and 1999’s “Eyes Wide Shut.”

Her fame, beauty, and talent makes her a hugely popular star. As a result, she’s received a lot of love on her birthday.

She took to social media to say thank you for that outpouring.

Nicole Kidman Thanks Fans for ‘All the Birthday Love’

Nicole Kidman took to her Instagram account to share her birthday message with her 10.9 million followers.

Kidman’s post included a picture of herself enjoying the sunshine in arid scenery that could be the California desert or the Australian Outback.

She captioned the post, “Another trip around the sun ☀️💛 Thank you for all the birthday love xx #SummerSolsticeBaby.”

Of course, Kidman’s fans and followers — including some famous names — took to the post’s comments section to send the star more well-wishes on her birthday.

Fans & Followers Wish ‘The Queen’ Nicole Kidman a Happy Birthday

Getty Nicole Kidman.

The comments section of Nicole Kidman’s birthday post was teeming with lovely comments for her.

Fellow Hollywood superstar Natalie Portman wrote, “Happy birthday to the queen!”

Famous interior designer Serena Crawford suggested Kidman was sizzling in the post’s photograph, by simply commenting, “🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

American Actress Genesis Rodriguez said, “Happy birthday beauty!!!”

Canadian actress Laysla De Oliveira commented, “Happy bday to a literal angel walking among us 🥹.”

Makeup artist and cosmetic designer Gucci Westman wrote, “Love you Nic 😍😍😍😍😍.”

New Zealand–born Australian television and radio presenter Richard Wilkins went down the emoji-only route, commenting, “♥️♥️♥️.”

American actor James Jordan commented, “Happy Birthday pal! Hope it’s a great day for ya.”

One of Kidman’s fans said, “Have a very Happy Birthday @nicolekidman. I hope all your birthday wishes come true 🎉🎊🎂🎁🎈❤️.”

Finally, another fan wrote, “THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING ❤️‍🔥 joy to the world 💗 ALL MY LOVE NICOLE.”

Kidman is currently enjoying a busy 2026. On television she is playing the lead role in the Amazon Prime Video crime drama “Scarpetta” and appearing in the Apple TV comedy-drama series “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.”

On the big screen, she is set to appear in the long-await romantic fantasy movie sequel “Practical Magic 2,” which will release on September 11.

Her upcoming television projects include the Paramount+ spy action thriller series “Lioness,” the HBO psychological dark comedy drama series “Big Little Lies,” the drama mystery series “Discretion,” and the crime mystery series “Girls and Their Horses.” Her one upcoming movie project is the horror movie “The Young People.”

We’ll certainly be looking forward to seeing her appearing in all of those.

We’d like to wish the fabulous Nicole Kidman a fantastic 59th birthday. We hope she’s having a great day spending time with loved ones.

Nicole Kidman’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.