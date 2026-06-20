‘Toy Story’ Star Makes Unusual Appearance After Years Away From Hollywood Spotlight

There are few animated franchises that have remained quite as beloved and long-lived as “Toy Story.” The Pixar series has managed to remain relevant and consistent for more than three decades, with a large part of that being down to the fact that the cast has largely remained the same throughout.

Since its debut in 1995, the property has introduced audiences to a wide variety of characters. Many of these are played by Hollywood royalty, with the likes of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen taking on starring roles. But that isn’t necessarily the case for every voice actor in the franchise, including Joan Cusack.

Despite continuing to voice the character of Jessie since her debut in “Toy Story 2,” Cusack has largely taken a step back from public life. While she has continued to act, she has remained out of the spotlight for the most part. That changed this week when she made a rare public outing at a red carpet event to celebrate the release of “Toy Story 5.”

Joan Cusack Has Largely Stepped Away From the Spotlight

Getty US actress Joan Cusack attends Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Cusack first joined the world of “Toy Story” back in 1999 when she brought to life the character of Jessie. An energetic cowgirl, she is part of the Roundup Gang alongside Bullseye and Stinky Pete. Jessie has since gone on to become an integral part of the gang and a love interest for Buzz Lightyear.

Even though she continued to appear in subsequent “Toy Story” releases, Cusack began to take a step back from acting as she took on fewer roles. This was something of a surprise to many given that she had an impressive career with highly acclaimed performances in the likes of “Working Girl” and “Runaway Bride.”

Getty Miles Burke, Richard Burke, Joan Cusack, Dylan John Burke and guest attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

In more recent years, she has generally shunned celebrity culture and chose to keep her personal life private. That makes the recent red carpet appearance all the more important, given it is something she rarely takes part in.

Cusack appeared at the event alongside her husband Richard Burke and their two sons, Dylan and Miles.

Why Joan Cusack Has Chosen A Quieter Life

Getty Conan O’Brien, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and Greta Lee attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Although a constant in the “Toy Story” franchise, Cusack has been far more selective in the last decade when it comes to acting roles. This has been a deliberate choice from the actor, who has decided to devote her attention elsewhere away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood life.

“Toy Story 5” marks her first screen role in six years and the first time she has appeared on a red carpet for more thana decade. Speaking to Variety, Cusack revealed the reason why she chose to stay out of the limelight and take a step back from acting.

“I feel so honored to be able to work in this industry for a long time, but it’s also great to live your life and raise your kids and be in Chicago and be a normal person,” she said. “It’s kind of priceless.”

Cusack also explained that she has been running the gift shop Judy Maxwell Home in her home state of Chicago since 2014, keeping her busy, In the same interview, the actor also admitted that she wasn’t convinced that Jessie would be a major part of the “Toy Story” franchise when she first took on the part.

“I just thought they cast me because they thought it was gonna be funny to have a cowgirl with the Chicago accent,” Cusack said. “I’d have a couple of lines be in a couple of scenes, and that would be it.”