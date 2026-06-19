Tom Hanks Reveals the One Scene From His Movies He Can’t Bring Himself to Watch

Despite starring in some of Hollywood’s most beloved movies, Tom Hanks says there’s one scene from his long career that he simply can’t watch. The Oscar-winning actor recently revealed that a scene from “Cast Away” still bothers him more than two decades later. Hanks even admitted that he leaves the room whenever it comes on because he feels his performance missed the mark.

‘I’m Not There’

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Hanks recently appeared on an episode of “The Rest Is Entertainment” podcast. He said, “There is a moment that was painful for me in ‘Cast Away.’”

For those unfamiliar, Hanks plays a FedEx systems analyst named Chuck in the movie “Cast Away.” Chuck got a pocket watch from his girlfriend, Kelly, who was played by the amazing Helen Hunt, before he headed out on a business trip.

While on that business trip, his plane ended up crashing, and he was the sole survivor. He ended up being on a deserted island for four years before he was finally rescued.

When he finally returns home, he is surprised to learn that Kelly got married. He ends up giving the watch back to her.

Hanks said, “Chuck is back in Kelly’s house, and he gives her [the] watch back, and there’s a moment where I just think, ‘I’m not there.’ … I do this gesture that I just think is false, and it’s me, and it’s not Chuck.”

Hanks Has To Leave the Room

Hanks is so unimpressed with the scene that he can’t even bear watching it. The Oscar winner added, “If the movie is on, I will get up and leave the room before that scene comes on.”

It wasn’t until he saw the finished film that he realized what he felt about that scene and moment. To this day, it remains one of the few scenes in his illustrious career that he struggled to watch again.

“Cast Away” was released in 2000. Despite Hanks not liking that one scene, it did go on to become a massive box office success. It earned widespread critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

‘Toy Story 5’ Promotion

Hanks is making these headlines as he is on a press tour for “Toy Story 5,” which hits theaters on Friday, June 19. This will be the first movie in the franchise for seven years, after “Toy Story 4” was released in 2019.

Much of the cast has been around since the beginning of the franchise in 1995. In addition to Hanks, who plays Woody, the cast includes Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Wallace Shawn (Rex), John Ratzenberger (Hamm), and Annie Potts (Bo Peep).

Other returning cast members include Joan Cusack (Jessie), who first appeared in 1999’s “Toy Story 2.” For those cast members who first voiced their characters in 2010’s “Toy Story 3,” we have Blake Clark (Slinky Dog), Bonnie Hunt (Dolly), and Kristen Schaal (Trixie). We also have the return of Keanu Reeves (Duke Caboom), who was first introduced in “Toy Story 4.”

New cast members playing new characters in “Toy Story 5” include Greta Lee (Lilypad), Conan O’Brien (Smarty Pants), Craig Robinson (Atlas), Shelby Rabara (Snappy), Matty Matheson (Dr. Nutcase), Mykal-Michelle Harris (Blaze), and Scarlett Spears (Bonnie Anderson).