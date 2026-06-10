Tom Hanks Gives Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Marriage Advice Ahead of Upcoming Wedding

Tom Hanks has been happily married to Rita Wilson for nearly four decades, so when it comes to relationship advice, many people are willing to listen.

The Oscar-winning actor shared a simple but memorable tip while attending the “Toy Story 5” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 9, and it comes as speculation continues to swirl around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s future wedding plans.

Hanks, 69, was asked by E! News whether he had any wisdom to offer after 38 years of marriage to Wilson.

Hanks Gives His Marriage Advice

His answer was short and sweet.

“The man must make the waffles on Sunday,” Hanks said.

While the comment was delivered with his trademark humor, it reflects the kind of everyday gestures that have helped make his marriage one of Hollywood’s most enduring love stories.

The relationship advice comes at a time when Swift and Kelce continue to generate headlines following their August 2025 engagement announcement.

At the time, the couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post, writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Since then, fans have eagerly followed every development surrounding the couple’s reported wedding plans.

Rumors have circulated for months regarding where the pair may eventually tie the knot, with various reports suggesting New York City could play a major role in the celebration.

Speculation about the guest list and venue has also dominated entertainment headlines, though neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed details.

Swift & Hanks Had a Sweet Moment

While attending the “Toy Story 5” premiere, Hanks also found himself sharing a memorable moment with the pop superstar.

Swift walked the red carpet carrying a vintage VHS copy of the original 1995 Toy Story film, which she later asked Hanks and fellow voice star Tim Allen to sign.

The actor admitted he didn’t leave the event with a selfie.

“I did not get a selfie” with Swift, Hanks said.

Instead, he revealed that he “did sign her original VHS of the first story.”

The collectible immediately became one of the most talked-about moments from the premiere.

Hanks even joked that Swift should have brought along an old VHS player as well.

“I told her she should have brought in the VHS machine so that we could have signed it as that could go into the Smithsonian Institute as well,” he added with a laugh.

Swift’s appearance at the premiere was especially meaningful because she contributed new music to the film.

Swift Wrote a Song for the Film

Her song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” appears on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, marking a special moment for the singer, who has spoken openly about her lifelong love of the franchise.

“It’s a Toy Story,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post announcing the project.

“I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.”

She also revealed how quickly inspiration struck after seeing an early version of the film.

“I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?” she added.