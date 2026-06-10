Body Language Expert Explains Taylor Swift’s Unexpected Red Carpet Behavior

Taylor Swift made a rare red carpet appearance on June 9 at the premiere of “Toy Story 5,” marking her first major public appearance since releasing her new soundtrack song, “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

The Grammy-winning singer arrived at the Los Angeles event wearing an all-white Erdem mini dress featuring an off-the-shoulder design and floral detailing. The look drew comparisons to Bo Peep, one of the most recognizable characters in the Disney-Pixar franchise.

Swift also joined members of the “Toy Story 5” cast for photos and was seen holding a VHS copy of the original “Toy Story,” signed by the cast.

The appearance came just days after the debut of “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which was written for the upcoming animated film.

Body Language Expert Notes a Different Side of Taylor Swift

Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed Swift’s appearance at the premiere and told CasinoHawks.com that the singer displayed a noticeably different demeanor than fans typically see during public appearances.

“This is a very different side to Taylor,” Stanton said. “When we usually see her in the limelight, she often has her hands on her hips and her feet spread apart, which suggests she’s very much on duty and in work mode.”

He continued, “It was really interesting that in these shots, particularly during her interactions with Tom Hanks, she came across as a genuine fan. It’s not often we see Taylor being quite so reserved and understated. It’s definitely a different side to her and one that shows real humility.”

Stanton pointed to several poses Swift used on the red carpet as evidence that she was intentionally keeping the attention on the film and its cast.

“There’s a moment where Taylor is posing on the red carpet with her hands behind her back and her ankles crossed,” he explained. “While hands behind the back can be seen as a slightly authoritative posture, in this instance she comes across as quietly confident and almost as though she’s trying to make herself appear smaller in front of the camera.”

He added, “It’s clear she’s making a conscious effort to keep a low profile at the event. The fact she has crossed her ankles and placed her arms behind her back suggests she doesn’t want to take the spotlight away from anyone else.”

Taylor Swift’s Interaction With Tom Hanks Drew Attention

According to Stanton, Swift’s interactions with Tom Hanks highlighted a side of the superstar that fans do not often see.

“Analyzing the footage of her and Tom Hanks in detail, again this shows Taylor as being a humble person who doesn’t believe it’s all about her,” Stanton said. “She appears slightly starstruck at times.”

The expert pointed to a moment where Swift lowered her head while speaking with the Oscar-winning actor.

“At one point, she lowers her head, which is a submissive gesture and something people often do when showing respect towards someone else,” Stanton explained.

He added that Swift’s overall demeanor throughout the event differed from her usual stage presence.

“We’re used to seeing her on stage looking confident and in control, but those moments of being timid and starstruck are nice to see and quite humbling from a celebrity of her stature,” he said.

New ‘Toy Story 5’ Song Continues Record-Breaking Run

Swift’s premiere appearance followed a major week for “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

The country-influenced track, featuring harmonica and banjo elements, debuted on June 5 and quickly set records across multiple streaming platforms.

According to Apple Music, the song became the platform’s “biggest country single of 2026” and also established a new record for the “biggest soundtrack single” based on first-day streams.

Spotify reported that the track became the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in the platform’s history.

Amazon Music also announced that the release generated the biggest first 24-hour streaming debut globally for any song in 2026.

Swift reflected on the project in an Instagram post shortly after the song’s release.

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” Swift wrote. “Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once.”

She also shared her personal connection to the franchise.

“And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

While Swift has largely stayed away from red carpets in recent months, she has continued making headlines with appearances around New York City and during outings with fiancé Travis Kelce.

“Toy Story 5” hits theaters on June 19.