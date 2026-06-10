Taylor Swift Has Tom Hanks Sign Her ‘Toy Story’ VHS in Sweet Moment

Taylor Swift may be one of the biggest stars in the world, but even she couldn’t hide her excitement when meeting two of her childhood heroes at the “Toy Story 5” premiere.

All About the Sweet Exchange

The singer attended the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated Disney-Pixar sequel on Tuesday, June 9, where she turned heads not only with her fashion choice but also with a nostalgic accessory that instantly captured fans’ attention.

Swift arrived on the red carpet wearing an elegant off-the-shoulder floral mini dress.

However, it was what she carried under her arm that sparked the most conversation.

The Grammy winner brought along an original VHS copy of 1995’s “Toy Story,” the film that launched one of animation’s most beloved franchises.

Photos from the event showed Swift proudly presenting the vintage tape to actors Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, who have voiced Woody and Buzz Lightyear, respectively, since the franchise began nearly three decades ago.

Rather than asking for a selfie, Swift opted for something even more meaningful.

Hanks Spoke About the Interaction

Hanks later revealed that he signed the treasured keepsake for the singer.

“I did not get a selfie” with Swift, Hanks told USA Today.

Instead, he shared, “did sign her original VHS of the first story.”

The Oscar-winning actor even joked about the collectible item’s future value.

“I told her she should have brought in the VHS machine so that we could have signed it as that could go into the Smithsonian Institute as well,” he added with a laugh.

The appearance marked a special moment for Swift, whose connection to the Toy Story universe extends beyond being a lifelong fan.

Her new song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” is featured in “Toy Story 5,” making the project her first major film soundtrack contribution in years and her first release of new music since her 2025 album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Swift Previously Gushed About Her Involvement With the Franchise

Earlier this month, Swift announced her involvement in the film with an emotional Instagram post reflecting on her love for the franchise.

“It’s a Toy Story,” she wrote. “You knew it! My new original song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th.”

She went on to explain how much the opportunity meant to her.

“I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.”

Swift revealed that she immediately connected with the film after seeing an early version.

“I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

After the song’s release, Swift shared another heartfelt post featuring a childhood video of herself dressed as a cowgirl, a nod to the beloved character Jessie.

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” she wrote.

She added, “Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

Swift also thanked director Andrew Stanton and composer Randy Newman, while praising longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff for helping bring the song to life.