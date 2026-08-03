Andrew Garfield Loves Sporting This Hairdo Inspired By Tom Cruise

Andrew Garfield is fully embracing his longer locks these days, the same hairdo he will sport in his new film “The Magic Faraway Tree” with Claire Foy. In a new EntertainmentTonight interview, he revealed the specific look he’s been experimenting with behind closed doors is directly inspired by an iconic Tom Cruise film.

Half Up, Half Down Inspired By “The Last Samurai”

Garfield explained that the longer hair came with an adjustment period, but now he’s firmly on the other side of it. Instead of getting rid of it, he has embraced it. “I got through the awkward stage, and now I’m like, ‘I’ve earned this. I’m gonna enjoy it for as long as I can handle it,'” he said.

Part of what has made the experience easier, Garfield joked, is simply being a guy. “As a guy, you’re just so much luckier,” he said. Men’s cuts are notoriously easier to take care of as opposed to the upkeep women’s haircuts usually require.

Things got a little more specific when Claire Foy asked Garfield what his favorite up-do actually looks like. He didn’t hesitate with an answer. “I might need an intervention with this. I do a little bit of ‘Last Samurai’ Tom Cruise,” he admitted. He demonstrated that he pulls pieces back up by his temples as he said, “I do a little bit of just pulling up that bit and leaving the rest down.”

The look is a clear nod to the iconic warrior look Tom Cruise sports in the 2003 historical epic. However, the films the two actors are promoting are very different. “The Magic Faraway Tree” is a fantasy movie in which the children of a modern family discover a magical tree with eccentric residents. Garfield and Foy play the parents, Tim and Polly Thompson.

A Style Kept Under Wraps

This particular choice of hairstyle has only ever been seen in private, says Garfield. “It’s only been private so far. But in private I’ve got a lot of–I’ve gotten a lot of flack for it. I’ve had a lot of ‘not allowed,” he said, wagging his finger in the air as he recalled pushback from people closest to him.

Undeterred by any teasing by Foy in the moment or anyone else privately, he stood firmly in favor of his samurai-inspired look. Though we have not seen it publicly, Garfield declared, “I think it’s powerful!”

Tom Cruise smiles as he waves to the press during a press conference at a Tokyo hotel, 28 August 2003, to promote his latest film “The Last Samurai.” The film portrays Japan as a nation in an historic struggle to maintain its warrior traditions. AFP PHOTO/Kazuhiro NOGI (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Instead of keeping the cut like Garfield has, Cruise cut his hair just after returning from “The Last Samurai” press tour in 2003. Cruise was photographed in December 2003 with the shorter cut, just months after his trip to Tokyo. Garfield is owning the flack, perfectly happy with the look as he told the public.