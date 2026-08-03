Anne Hathaway Shares Unseen ‘Princess Diaries’ Footage 25 Years After Film’s Release

25 years ago today —Anne Hathaway stepped into the role of Mia Thermopolis —an ordinary teen turned princess of Genovia — in a story that gave millions hope that a fairytale could be waiting for them too.

Hathaway is now looking back and taking a sweet trip down memory lane, remembering the role that started it all, and thanking the people who made it happen. Twenty-five years after The Princess Diaries hit theaters on August 3, 2001, Hathaway marked the milestone with a throwback video on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the Disney comedy that launched her career.

A Quarter Century of “The Princess Diaries”

In the caption, posted Monday, she called the film one of the most magical things to ever happen to her and said she remains grateful for her onscreen family.

The Disney classic has remained a favorite among fans for two and a half decades, regularly resurfacing on streaming charts and inspiring countless nostalgic rewatches.

Remembering Garry Marshall

Getty Actor Anne Hathaway, director Garry Marshall and actor Julie Andrews

The actress also paid tribute to the film’s director, Garry Marshall, who passed away in 2016 at age 81. Marshall, also known for directing films like “Pretty Woman” and “Runaway Bride,” gave Hathaway her first major break.

“Love you Garry, miss you every day xx,” Hathaway wrote.

From Newcomer to Hollywood Star

Getty The Princess Diaries

“The Princess Diaries” marked Hathaway’s feature film debut at just 18 years old. The story followed an ordinary teenager who discovers she’s the crown princess of the fictional country Genovia, and costarred Julie Andrews as her regal grandmother.

The film became a defining moment for both actresses and helped cement Hathaway as one of Hollywood’s brightest young stars.

In the throwback clip, a young Hathaway introduces herself on set as the actress playing Mia Thermopolis before thanking the people who made the experience unforgettable, calling it “truly a magical experience.”

Hathaway reflected on the role again during an April interview with People, looking back on how playing Mia shaped her path. “What a fairytale,” she said.

What’s Next for Mia Thermopolis?

Getty Anne Hathaway

A 2004 sequel followed the original film’s success, with Hathaway reprising her role as Mia navigates royal duties and young romance. Fans have been waiting years for a third installment.

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Speaking on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy last month, Hathaway shared an update, revealing the team behind the long-awaited threequel “had a story breakthrough” after reworking the script’s direction.

She said everyone now feels confident they’ve found the right path forward, following years of stalled progress on the long-anticipated follow-up.

Hathaway, a mom of two who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, has kept busy well beyond her “Princess Diaries” roots.

This year alone brought “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” “Mother Mary” and “The Odyssey,” with two more releases on the way. “The End of Oak Street” hits theaters August 14, followed by “Verity ” on October 2.

Twenty-five years later, it’s clear Hathaway’s first leading role still holds a special place in her heart, one she continues to celebrate alongside the fans who grew up watching Mia Thermopolis find her crown.

The anniversary tribute quickly racked up likes and comments from fans still holding onto their own “Princess Diaries” memories.