Stassi Schroeder Reacts to Jax Taylor’s Reported Romance With His Publicist

Stassi Schroeder is sharing her perspective on the latest headlines involving her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor.

During the July 31 episode of her “It Girl” podcast, Schroeder reacted to recent reports that Taylor is in a relationship with longtime publicist Lori Krebs. According to Us Weekly, photos surfaced last month showing Taylor and Krebs together during a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This prompted widespread discussion among Bravo fans.

Schroeder admitted she was surprised by the reports, comparing the unexpected development to another memorable reality television storyline.

“What do you think of Jax now sleeping with his publicist? Dude! It’s like Scandoval all over again,” she said on the podcast.

Stassi Schroeder Shares Her Honest Reaction

Although Schroeder acknowledged she does not know the details of Taylor’s relationship, she didn’t hesitate to offer her opinion during the conversation.

According to Us Weekly, Schroeder said she felt sympathy for Brittany Cartwright, who ended her professional relationship with Krebs after the photos became public. Krebs had represented both Taylor and Cartwright for several years before the reported romance became public.

“I feel so bad for Brittany,” Schroeder said, adding that she found the situation surprising. She recalled her own impressions of Krebs over the years.

Despite her initial reaction, Schroeder also joked that Taylor and Krebs might ultimately be a good match.

“Honestly, I guess they’re right for each other,” she said. “I hope they get married and I hope it lasts.”

Getty Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor.

Former Co-Stars Have Moved Forward

Schroeder and Taylor famously dated during the first season of Vanderpump Rules before ending their relationship years ago. Since then, Schroeder has built a new chapter in her personal and professional life. She married Beau Clark in 2020. Schroeder also starred in Hulu’s House of Stassi.

She also revealed on her podcast that she has not spoken with Taylor in years.

“What was your last conversation with Jax? I couldn’t even tell you,” she said. “I haven’t talked to him in five years it feels like, since before my wedding.”

Meanwhile, Taylor appeared to confirm his relationship status after responding to a fan on Instagram who suggested he become the next lead of The Bachelor. According to Us Weekly, Taylor replied, “No thanks, I am taken.”

Cartwright has also addressed the recent attention, although she indicated she plans to speak more extensively when she feels ready. During an episode of her “When Reality Hits” podcast, she said she is currently focused on herself and her son, Cruz. She is also preparing to share her perspective in the future.

According to Us Weekly, a source said Taylor and Krebs’ relationship developed over the past several months after years of friendship.

“What began as a longstanding friendship gradually evolved into a relationship,” the source told the outlet. The source added that there had not been a romantic relationship between them previously despite speculation.

As Bravo fans continue following developments involving several familiar faces from the Vanderpump Rules universe, Schroeder’s comments have added another perspective to a story that has generated significant conversation. While she acknowledged being surprised by the reports, she ultimately wished Taylor and Krebs well. She also suggested that if the relationship is genuine, she hopes it proves to be a lasting one.