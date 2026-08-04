Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Vulnerably Opens Up About the Deep, Personal Loss of His Girlfriend

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood’s son, Scott Eastwood, has followed in his footsteps. His latest film, “Lucky Strike” was released in June, and he has no intention of slowing down.

In a new interview, Scott Eastwood vulnerably opened up about a painful chapter of his life, involving the tragic death of his girlfriend. Though he loves the world of acting and entertainment, he bravely admitted that it got in the way of the grieving process.

Scott Eastwood’s Girlfriend Passed Away in a Tragic Car Accident in 2014

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In a new episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, Scott Eastwood vulnerably opened up about the tremendous grief he experienced after losing his girlfriend, Jewel Brangman, in 2014.

“We were together for three or four years,” Eastwood told Dax Shepard. “They had a recall on the airbag and what would’ve been a fender bender that probably most people would’ve survived…she was essentially shot by the airbag.”

At the time, Scott Eastwood was in the middle of a shoot and was unable to immediately get home.

“I was on another film set at the time and being on a film set when someone passes or something happens, it’s really tough,” the actor admitted.

Just one year before, the “Fast & Furious” star Paul Walker also passed away in a tragic car accident. Scott Eastwood was particularly devastated by back-to-back losses.

“This had happened before, I had lost Paul Walker on ‘Fury’ and he was one of my close friends. When you’re on a film set, you don’t have time to grieve because the show must go on,” Eastwood added.

Sadly, the actor admitted he never had the opportunity to process his trauma in the moment.

“I got the call actually during a filming day and I think I did a classic defense mechanism of, ‘Just punt that to later. Compartmentalize that ’til later,'” the 40-year-old told Dax Shepard. “[It was] brutal having to deal with that and then not being able to go through that.”

The ‘Lucky Strike’ Star Eventually Worked Through His Grief

As traumatic as the moment was, the actor finished the shoot and went on to process his pain. However, he wishes he could’ve taken the time he needed to process in the moment.

“I grieved later,” Scott Eastwood revealed in the interview. “And that’s not a great thing because I think you do want to grieve with the people that are around that you didn’t know that were a part of their lives, as well. I think that’s an important part of the grieving process.”

While speaking to Dax Shepard, Scott Eastwood also addressed his blow-up with Shia LaBeouf on the set of “Fury.” Ultimately, the actors had two different methods that simply didn’t align.

“I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set,” Eastwood told Business Insider at the time of the incident. “It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it’s a [expletive] work environment or you’re rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation.”