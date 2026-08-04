Jennifer Lopez Recreates Madonna’s ‘Like a Virgin’ While Dancing Atop a Gondola In a Venice Canal

Jennifer Lopez is making the most of her vacation in Italy, and her latest stop on the journey took her to the canals of Venice.

In a video that she shared via X, JLo is seen standing in a gondola drifting through one of the city’s numerous canals.

She’s not just standing, though — she’s dancing along while lip-syncing to Madonna‘s classic single “Like a Virgin,” clearly having a blast on her Italian holiday.

An Italian Adventure

The purpose of Lopez’s vacation isn’t just to recreate classic MTV hits of the 1980s.

She’s actually on a family vacation with twins Max and Oskar before they head off to college in the fall.

Previously, she shared photos via Instagram of herself and her kids exploring Rome.

She and her progeny visited the Colosseum, and also did a little high-end shopping.

An Empty Nester

Preparing for the twins — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — to leave home and head to college has been a bittersweet experience for the “Marry Me” star.

During a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” she discussed her apprehensions about her kids flying the coop and moving out of her home.

“It’s an emotional time. It’s been the three of us,” Lopez admitted.

“People have come in and out of my life, but it’s been the three of us,” she explained. “They’ve always been there, and I’ve always been there.”

They Grow Up So Quickly

Like most parents who adjust to watching their kids fly the coop, Lopez admitted she was feeling a little blindsided by how quickly it was all happening.

“I just never thought they would not be there,” she said. “I just never thought that far ahead. I thought, too, that they’re so independent. I’ve given them roots and wings.”

As she explained, she’s been trying to make peace with it — with varying degrees of success.

“[I thought], ‘It’s great, this is how it is … this is a healthy mom thing to do.’ And then about a couple of months ago, I just was like writing something for their end-of-the-school-year thing for them to put in the program at the graduation, and I just have not … every time it comes up, I just start crying. I could cry right now,” she confessed.

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She’s Getting Teary

Lopez expressed similar sentiments when she appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

As she explained (via Page Six) she’s been getting all of her crying out of the way ahead of time.

“Don’t talk about it because [I] start crying,” she said when the subject of her twins going to college was brought up. “I’ve been crying for two months.”

Of course, she also revealed that she had a contingency plan in place that she’s hoping will kick in once they arrive on campus.

“Then they’re going to realize that their dorms are too small and they’re going to miss home,” the scheming mom added. “I hope they’ll want to come back real soon. That’s my plan.”