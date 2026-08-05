Perez Hilton Safely Transported to Hospital for Care Following Mental Health Crisis

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed that media personality Perez Hilton has been safely recovered from his Miami home and transported to a local hospital. After an alarming TikTok livestream raised widespread concern, emergency responders successfully de-escalated the situation. He is currently receiving necessary medical attention and professional support.

Current Status and Ongoing Medical Recovery

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