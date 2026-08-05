Shawn Mendes Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Bruna Marquezine

Shawn Mendes has officially confirmed his relationship with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine. The singer acknowledged the romance with an emotional Instagram tribute.

The pair have been linked since December 2025. Page Six published photos of the pair together in Malibu, California. The two have also been snapped in multiple other places since then. Much of the speculation surrounding their relationship was fueled by rumors.

Now, the “Stitches” singer has made his feelings about his romantic partner known.

Shawn Mendes Pens Touching Birthday Tribute To Bruna Marquezine

Blending English with Portuguese, Mendes professed his feelings for Marquezine, writing “Eu te amo muito muito muitoo,” translated to “I love you so, so, so much”.

In the first of a carousel post at Casa Amarela Providencia in Rio de Janeiro, Marquezine can be seen entering a room, being greeted by children who run over to hug her. The next video shows Marquezine performing with the children as they sing “Happy Birthday” to her.

Mendes himself appears in another video where he smiles and poses with two children. The final entry is of Marquezine holding her dog in front of her face as she smiles.

In the caption, Mendes described himself as “grateful” for Marquezine, highlighting that she is a “light and a mãe in every room [she] walk[s] into.

While their relationship status has been widely followed, Mendes’s post leaves no room for speculation. The Grammy-nominated artist, 27, had so far been tight-lipped about himself and Marquezine, 31, choosing not to publicly confirm their relationship.

The post marks the first time Mendes has publicly confirmed a relationship since his split from Camila Cabello ended in 2023.

Shawn Mendes’ Romances Have Garnered Media Interest

Before Cabello, Mendes briefly dated Hailey Bieber (then known as Hailey Baldwin) between 2017 and 2018. Speaking to Rolling Stone at the time, he described her as “one of the most beautiful hearts I’ve ever met.”

Mendes’s most prominent relationship by far was with Camila Cabello. The pair had no issue hiding their romance. They were often seen displaying affection in public, spoke openly about each other in interviews, and even adopted a dog together.

Mendes and Cabello’s on-off relationship lasted from 2019 to 2023, during which the two would break up and get back together before finally calling it quits.

“[We’re] so friendly. I mean, I loved Camila first for so many years, and that’s never gonna change.” Mendes said to Ryan Seacrest in an appearance on “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.”

Mendes’s most recent rumored romance before Marquezine was with Sabrina Carpenter in 2023. The pair were photographed together at multiple events, although Mendes quashed these rumors in an interview with RTL Boulevard.

“We are not dating,” he told the publication. “But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. But thank you.”

With his heartfelt birthday tribute, Mendes appears comfortable publicly sharing his relationship with Marquezine for the first time. The singer has largely remained silent about his romantic life, which makes his current status all the more heartwarming to follow.