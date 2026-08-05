Tate McRae Turns to Gold During Show-Stopping Lollapalooza Headlining Set

Tate McRae proved why she’s one of pop music’s most exciting live performers after delivering one of the most talked-about moments of Lollapalooza 2026.

The Canadian singer closed her headlining set in Chicago on Aug. 2 with a dramatic performance of her hit “Sports Car,” ending the song by immersing herself in a pool of shimmering gold liquid before emerging completely covered from the neck down. The theatrical finale immediately lit up social media as fans shared videos of the unforgettable moment.

McRae climbed a staircase barefoot while wearing a white bralette and matching shorts before lowering herself into the metallic pool. Moments later, she stepped out coated in gold, rubbing the liquid across her arms and body before striking a triumphant pose as the crowd erupted.

The visual capped off an evening of choreographed performances, multiple costume changes and high-energy choreography that has become synonymous with the 23-year-old’s live shows.

A Career-Defining Weekend

The golden finale marked the end of a milestone weekend for McRae, who headlined both Osheaga in Montreal and Lollapalooza in Chicago on back-to-back nights for the first time in her career.

She first debuted the gold transformation during her Osheaga performance before bringing the spectacle to Chicago less than 24 hours later. The singer later reshared footage from the performance on Instagram, giving fans another look at the striking visual.

Getty Tate McRae performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While speaking to the Montreal crowd, McRae celebrated performing in her home country. “Montreal, in my opinion, has always been one of the loudest crowds on tour.” She told fans.

Throughout the weekend, McRae also performed several songs from her 2025 album “So Close to What,” including “Tit for Tat,” “Dear God,” and “Anything But Love,” giving festival audiences a chance to experience the tracks live.

The Secret Behind the Gold

Although many fans assumed McRae covered herself in metallic paint, the shimmering substance was actually a custom mixture designed specifically for the performance.

According to celebrity makeup artist Lilly Keys Kennedy, the liquid combined methyl cellulose, copper, and water to create its reflective finish. Blair Adhesives, the company known for creating the signature slime used during the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, developed the mixture after months of planning with McRae’s creative team.

Getty Tate McRae attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala after party in New York City.

The production team reportedly used a large quantity of the custom formula to achieve the dramatic effect, ensuring it would catch the stage lighting while remaining safe for the performer.

Kennedy said the gold concept also influenced McRae’s beauty look. Instead of competing with the metallic finish, the glam emphasized warm peach tones, bold eyeliner and glowing skin to complement the performance’s golden color palette. Tiny gems placed around McRae’s eyes and body added another layer of sparkle, even if they disappeared beneath the metallic coating by the end of the show.

McRae has built a reputation for blending athletic choreography with cinematic staging, and her latest festival performances showed that she continues to raise the bar. Between back-to-back headlining sets and a finale that quickly became one of the weekend’s biggest viral moments, the singer once again demonstrated why she remains one of pop’s fastest-rising live performers.