Barry Manilow Fans React After Concert Is Postponed Minutes Before Start

Barry Manilow fans were left disappointed Tuesday night after the music icon’s scheduled concert in Lexington, Kentucky, was postponed just minutes before he was expected to take the stage. The 83-year-old singer was scheduled to perform at Rupp Arena on August 4 when a social media announcement was made just before showtime that said the performance would not be going on as planned. While organizers did confirm the concert has been rescheduled, they didn’t reveal what caused the last-minute decision, which left many fans searching for answers.

Concert Postponed Moments Before Showtime

In a statement shared on X, Manilow’s team wrote, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled.”

The team didn’t provide any more details about the nature of the “unforeseen circumstances. While the concert has been rescheduled, the new concert date was not immediately announced.

This postponement came after many fans had already arrived at the arena. Several of those fans took to social media to not only voice their frustration over the lack of information, but also show concern for the legendary entertainer.

Second Delay For This Show

This latest postponement came on Tuesday, August 4. This marks the second time a scheduling change has taken place for Manilow’s Lexington concert.

This performance was originally scheduled for March 9. However, that date was pushed back after the Grammy-winning singer underwent treatment for stage 1 lung cancer.

Manilow did reveal later that doctors discovered the cancer after he underwent an MRI following two bouts of bronchitis and ongoing hip pain.

“If he hadn’t done that, man…he saved my life,” Manilow told PEOPLE earlier this year, referring to the doctor who ordered the scan. He explained that he had experienced no symptoms before doctors found what he described as “the dot” in his lung.

The singer underwent surgery to remove part of his lung and has since returned to performing.

Fans React to Second Postponement

After making the surprise postponement on social media, fans were quick to jump in the comments and share their thoughts on the situation.

This fan voiced their frustration, but remained calm about it, writing, “I hope all is well. Had tickets to see him in Vegas last year and it was cancelled an hr before showtime. This is our second time trying to see him in Lex. We live 2 hrs away. Expensive night for us to have it cancelled. Again, I wish him well but frustrating as an attendee.”

Another fan wrote, “We traveled from Cincinnati to hear him! I hope all is well. It wasn’t canceled until 30 minutes before start time. ☹️”

Others sent their well wishes. This fan wrote, “I pray everyone is ok and that there is nothing seriously wrong with anyone,” or this person, who wrote, “So sad!! We love you, Barry!! Stay strong!”

Manilow Reflected on His Health Journey

Back in March, Manilow was on the cover of PEOPLE. He talked with PEOPLE at the time about his cancer diagnosis and how it changed his perspective on life and his career.

The “Copacabana” singer said, “It has really, really made me take stock of my life. This made me stop and think about: Have I done what I wanted to do, and have I made people happy? Have I been a good friend?”

Manilow credited his husband and longtime manager, Garry Kief, with helping him get through treatment and supporting his return to the stage.

Despite the cancer diagnosis, Manilow kept busy. He released his 33rd studio album, “What A Time,” on June 5. The lead single from the album, “Once Before I Go,” did reach the top 10 ahead of the album’s release.