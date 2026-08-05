Shania Twain’s Rarely Seen Son Spotted in New Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Fans got a rare glimpse of Shania Twain’s son in a new behind-the-scenes Instagram post celebrating the release of her latest album, “Little Miss Twain.” The singer shared a carousel of photos and videos from the recording process, but one photo quickly stood out. It showed her rarely seen son, Eja Lange, quietly working in the studio as the pair collaborated on the deeply personal project. Similar interest has surrounded other stars’ children, including recent attention on Sandra Bullock’s rarely seen son.

Shania Twain Shares Rare Studio Moment With Son

According to Shania Twain’s recent Instagram post, the carousel captured memories from the making of “Little Miss Twain.” The collection featured 15 photos and videos from recording sessions, family moments and time spent with fellow musicians.

One of the standout clips showed Eja seated at a laptop in the studio. Sporting a black trucker hat, long strawberry-blond hair, and facial hair, the 24-year-old looked focused as work continued around him.

In the caption, Shania Twain reflected on the emotional journey behind the album. She admitted she felt “full of anxiety and excitement” about sharing the music and hoped listeners would connect with even “one lyric.” She also described the record as both “very painful” and “incredibly healing.”

The singer also thanked the many people who helped bring the album to life. While mentioning collaborators, friends, and family members, she included one particularly meaningful note: “Collaborating with my son ❤️.”

Shania Twain and Eja Have Worked Together Before

As reported by Nicki Swift, Eja has largely stayed out of the spotlight despite being the son of Shania Twain and producer Mutt Lange. Although the singer occasionally shared childhood photos of her son over the years, public appearances have become increasingly rare as he has grown older.

The publication noted that this was one of the clearest recent looks at Eja as an adult. Instead of stepping in front of the camera, he appeared focused on contributing behind the scenes during the recording process.

This is not the first time Shania Twain and her son have collaborated. According to Nicki Swift, Eja contributed to the song “Number One” from her “Queen of Me” album. The singer revealed she had not even told him his work made the final record until it was finished because she did not want to raise his expectations too soon.

She later explained that the collaboration happened naturally rather than through careful planning. In an appearance on the “Katie & Company” podcast, Shania Twain said they were simply spending “mom-son time” together while listening to music he had been working on. She ultimately brought one of his older ideas into the studio, where it evolved into part of the album.

A Musical Bond Built Over Time

In a 2021 appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Shania Twain said she was not sure whether Eja would follow her career path. Even then, however, she revealed they already exchanged creative ideas.

“We send each other ideas,” she said, explaining that they would occasionally write and produce together.

Although they enjoy working together, she also made it clear that her son values his independence. She said he prefers to build his own career instead of relying on his famous parents.

Shania Twain Opens the Door to a New Chapter

Shania Twain has appeared in several major entertainment projects beyond her music career. According to IMDb, she was featured in the 2022 Netflix documentary “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl,” which explored her life, career and impact on music. She also served as a key advisor during Season 12 of “The Voice,” offering guidance to aspiring singers during the competition.

The new Instagram post offered much more than a behind-the-scenes look at an album. It also gave fans a rare glimpse of Shania Twain sharing a creative experience with her son.

Alongside clips of late-night recording sessions, family snapshots and collaborations with fellow musicians, the appearance by Eja added another personal layer to the project. It matched the singer’s message that “Little Miss Twain” was once her private story but had now become something she could share with everyone. The moment arrived as music fans continue celebrating special artist pairings, such as Madonna and Kylie Minogue’s long-awaited collaboration.