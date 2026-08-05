Carson Daly Breaks His Silence on Stepping Away From ‘The Voice’ Season 31 — ‘I Am Not the Right Host For It’

Fans of “The Voice” let out a collective gasp on August 4, 2026, as NBC confirmed that season 31 of the singing competition will not include Carson Daly as the host. As had been rumored, actress, singer, and “Password” host Keke Palmer has already begun filming as host of the special season, dubbed “The Voice: Celebrity.”

Late in the evening on August 4, Daly took to social media to break his silence and assure fans that he is not leaving “The Voice” for good, noting that he has “hosted & produced every single second of the show since day 1.”

Carson Daly Says Season 31 of ‘The Voice’ is More of a Spinoff

On August 4, Daly posted a blurry photo of the original cast of “The Voice” from 2011, when he started as host with Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine as the original judges.

In the caption, the “Today” co-host issued a lengthy statement, responding to all the buzz since NBC’s announcement about season 31, which will feature celebrity contestants auditioning for judges Riley Green and Queen Latifah (who will also be coaches on season 30) and newcomer Joe Jonas, one-third of the Jonas Brothers.

To separate the new celebrity format from what fans are used to, Daly called season 31 “a spin off format of our long running show” and “a new concept than what has aired for 30 seasons aka the ‘OG format’ where regular humans sing, chairs turn, teams are built, one winner crowned at the end.”

He continued, “‘Celeb Voice’ is a fun, NEW IDEA that features some big differences like… FAMOUS PEOPLE singing for 3 coaches to see if they have what it takes. There’s lots of new twists & turns. I have been talking about it on @todayshow for a while now.”

“I am not the right host for it,” Daly asserted. “We have a NEW amazing HOST! The triple threat queen #keke who is PERFECT for it! I’m so grateful she carved out the time in her busy career to help us out. 🙏 We’re all big fans & welcome her to the family.”

Given all the buzz about Daly departing “The Voice,” he assured fans that he is serving as a producer on the season 31 format, which will air in the spring of 2027, but has no plans to give up being the regular host.

“Many today have asked if I’m leaving the show,” he wrote. “Nope. We’re gonna try out these 2 formats this fall/spring & see how it goes! Hopefully this post clears up any confusion. I am still hosting the show currently. In fact, I have hosted & produced every single second of the show since day 1, 30 seasons. 16 years. I’ll be producing Celeb Voice only & helping it launch from behind the scenes.”

Carson Daly Says Season 30 of ‘The Voice’ May Be the Best Yet

NBC Carson Daly with the coaches during Season 21 finale of “The Voice”

In July, Daly began filming season 30 with Riley Green and Queen Latifah, as well as returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine. It is scheduled to start airing in September.

In his August 4 post, Daly wrote, “We’ve already shot a-lot of it & it may be our best season yet!!”

Fans are hopeful he’s right, but a bit unsure about the new format, especially after the spring 2026 season was shorter than usual, with just three coaches and no viewer voting.

One fan wrote in the comment section of Daly’s post, “Thank you for clarifying this Carson! I love the current format with you as host. I understand about trying something new. And I hope it doesn’t replace the OG ever!”

“I hope the regular show isn’t gone for good for a celebrity version,” another wrote. “I don’t want celebrities taking these opportunities from serious artists and musicians. They need platforms like The Voice to give them that break. I’m sure celebrities will receive higher ratings, but I hope it’s not permanent.”

Someone else chimed in, “hopefully u will continue to host the seasons after that one, we’re not ready to say bye to u yet!!!!!”

Season 30 of “The Voice” with Daly hosting is scheduled to premiere on NBC with three nights in a row of episodes on September 21, 22, and 23. Season 31 with Palmer, called “The Voice: Celebrity,” will debut in the spring.