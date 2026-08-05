Erin Krakow & Kevin McGarry Return to Hope Valley as ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 14 Begins Filming — Watch the Adorable Video

Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry are officially back in Hope Valley!

The Hallmark stars are kicking off a new chapter of “When Calls the Heart” as production on Season 14 gets underway. Krakow gave Hearties a short but sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse of their return, sharing a joyful video from set alongside McGarry and a couple familiar faces.

Filming for the upcoming 12-episode season officially began on August 4, with cameras scheduled to roll through November 25. While details about Season 14 remain mostly under wraps, the new episodes are set to bring fans back to Hope Valley when the series returns to the Hallmark Channel in early 2027.

Krakow & McGarry Are Living the ‘Good Life’ as ‘WCTH’ Begins Again

“Back in the valley for SEASON 14 of @wcth_tv!” Krakow wrote in the caption of her August 4 Instagram reel.

The reel features a smiling Krakow and McGarry sitting together on a couch on set while OneRepublic’s “Good Life” plays in the background. Fellow “WCTH” stars Jaeda Lily Miller and Hyland Goodrich suddenly run into frame and join the pair on the couch.

Miller plays Allie Grant (Nathan Grant’s niece and adopted daughter) and Goodrich plays Little Jack Thornton (Elizabeth Thornton and the late Jack Thornton’s son) on “WCTH.”

Fans in the comments just couldn’t contain their excitement over Season 14 of the beloved series:

“The season these four become an official family 🥹🩷.”

“❤️❤️❤️❤️. I love this family a lot I am so excited for season 14 I wonder how their wedding is going to be like.”

“This is so sweet! 🥹❤️ Love this family to-be and SO excited for Season 14!”

“Yeeessssssss ❤️❤️❤️❤️ the love of our lives ❤️❤️❤️ Season 14!, welcome back Grant family to be ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Thank you for this, makes me so happy to see this family together again!”

“The family our hearts are calling for! Thank you for this precious post! 😍.”

‘WCTH’ Cast Celebrates Baby Boom as Three Co-Star Couples Welcome New Arrivals This Year

It was revealed that the “WCTH” costars welcomed a baby girl in April earlier this year, per PEOPLE.

“Our precious new family member entered the world in early April,” Krakow and Rosenbaum told the outlet. “Our daughter has been the greatest gift, and we are loving getting to know her better with each passing day.”

“It’s already hard to remember life before she arrived,” the pair said. “We are loving our roles as parents, and it feels like being parents together has only deepened our partnership. We are, however, a bit more tired, and Erin — who was a non-coffee drinker previously — has had a change of heart on the matter.”

McGarry and his wife Kayla Wallace, who has also been on “WCTH,” and Chris McNally and his wife, another fellow Hallmark actor Julie Gonzalo, were also getting ready to add another member to their families. McGarry and Wallace announced their baby’s arrival on Mother’s Day in a joint Instagram post, while McNally and Gonzalo revealed the birth of their second child in June.

“Mother. The newest part of me that became the best part of me the second we met. Motherhood has been the greatest joy of my life. Happy Mother’s Day 🩵,” Wallace wrote in the caption of her May 10 post.

“Getting to surprise each other with the pregnancy news was a peak fun life experience,” Krakow and Rosenbaum told PEOPLE. “There were shrieks of excitement that only grew with each announcement. We’ll never forget their shocked faces when we shared that we were also expecting. … The FaceTimes, photo-sharing, and check-ins are wild as we watch each other’s babies develop along with our own. We can’t wait for the babies to hang together on set this year!”