On Kevin McGarry’s 1st Father’s Day, Kayla Wallace Shares Sweet Pics & Touching Tribute

New dad and longtime Hallmark star Kevin McGarry is celebrating his first Father’s Day! To celebrate, his wife and fellow actor Kayla Wallace shared photos of him on June 21, 2026, putting together their little one’s dresser along with a touching tribute to her husband.

Wallace, who met McGarry on the set of “When Calls The Heart,” captioned her post, “Happy first Father’s Day to my wonderful husband @kevin_mcgarry_w … It has been absolute bliss watching you become a father🩵 I’m in awe of you every day.”

McGarry has played leading man Nathan Grant on WCTH since the show’s first season in 2014. Wallace joined the cast in season six as feisty character Fiona Miller, but hasn’t appeared on the show since 2025, due to her role on the Paramount+ series “Landman.”

Kevin McGarry Looked Very Focused Putting Together His Baby’s Dresser

In the two photos Wallace shared, McGarry could be seen on the floor of what appeared to be their baby’s nursery, putting together a dresser piece by piece. Their dog, Darla, is curled up right next to him, and adorably has her paw on the instructions in the second photo.

Fans loved getting a glimpse into their life as parents, five weeks after they shared their baby had been born — without sharing any specific details. Fans are convinced they had a boy, though, since Wallace has included a blue heart in each of her posts. In response, many have shared blue hearts in their comments.

One fan commented on her latest post, “Doing Dad things (with a little help from Darla)… Happy Father’s Day, Kevin! 👏💙”

Another wrote, “Happy First Father’s Day to handyman @kevin_mcgarry_w 🩵🩵🎉🎉 Your baby is truly blessed to have you as a dad 🩵”

Someone else noted of McGarry (and probably Darla, too), “Also loving the focused concentration!

Kevin McGarry & Kayla Wallace Shared Their Baby’s Arrival on May 10

The couple first told fans in November 2025 that they were expecting their first child. Wallace gave fans occasional peeks at her baby bump during her pregnancy, including appearing at the season two “Landman” premiere shortly after announcing she was pregnant. In early March, she was the cover girl of Cowgirl Magazine, which published a sweet photo shoot with the actress.

Wallace shared their baby’s arrival on May 10, which was Mother’s Day. Captioning a precious photo of their baby’s hand wrapped around mom and dad’s fingers, with the couple’s gold wedding rings in full view, Wallace wrote, “Mother. The newest part of me that became the best part of me the second we met. Motherhood has been the greatest joy of my life. Happy Mother’s Day 🩵”

On May 21, Wallace shared another photo of their baby’s bassinet, with a peek at slippers standing next to the SNOO bassinet while holding a mug of coffee. The “Landman” actress captioned the photo, “Thank you for the safe sleep @happiest_baby 🩵”

Wallace also posted the photo of their bassinet in her Instagram Stories and wrote, “seriously. SO grateful for this magical bassinet.”

The SNOO was developed by pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp, author of “Happiest Baby on the Block,” and is billed as a “smarter and safer baby bed.” With the push of a button, the bassinet provides white noise and a slow rocking movement to “recreate the womb’s soothing sensations,” per the product website.

The high-tech bassinet retails for $1,695 or can be rented for $159 a month. Happiest Baby says it “adds 1-2 hours of sleep a night with constant calming womb-like motion + sound.”

How the couple will juggle parenting with their series roles isn’t clear yet. WCTH is scheduled to start filming its 14th season in July in Vancouver, while “Landman” is slated to start filming its third season in Fort Worth, Texas in August.