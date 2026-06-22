Beth Broderick Dishes on Wild Antics on the ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Set

“Sabrina the Teenage Witch” was a widely beloved ’90s sitcom about magic and the supernatural. Even after all this time, star Beth Broderick admits that the antics that happened on the set were anything but normal.

After the “Sabrina” 30th reunion show, Broderick opened up about a few specific instances of chaos that wouldn’t have happened backstage on any other series.

Beth Broderick Dives Into Wild Behind-The-Scenes Shenanigans

To celebrate 30 years of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” many of the stars put on a reunion show in Chicago for fans. While speaking to PEOPLE, Broderick recalled some of the more eccentric things that happened on the set.

“My ears grew down to my waist,” the actress remembered filming one episode. “And then one, I was at a spa, and so they removed my face and hung it on a clothesline. That was me in a rubber mask, breathing through a tube in my nose for a long time.”

Broderick describes the set as “amazing” and “ridiculous” at the same time.

“I look in and the wardrobe designer is trying to measure a chicken for a tuxedo. And the chicken did not want to wear a tuxedo,” the 67-year-old fondly remembered. “But who goes to work and sees that every day? You don’t see that every day.”

While there was plenty of chaos and hilarity both onscreen and behind the scenes, Beth Broderick shared that the cast truly felt like family.

“Caroline [Rhea] and I are our characters, really, in real life. I’m actually a nerd — a science nerd,” she continued. “And I read ‘Harvard Business Review’ and all that. Melissa [Joan Hart] was so young, but she was so talented and smart and so sweet. The three of us just became a family effortlessly.”

The Sitcom Stars Love Creating Wholesome Performances For Fans

Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick played Sabrina Spellman’s eccentric aunts on the sitcom. In 2024, they opened up about their favorite moments in a joint interview with PEOPLE. Singer Johnny Mathis guest starred in season 2, and the actresses couldn’t get enough of him.

“In between takes he sang for us,” Rhea told the publication. “And you know, it’s Johnny Mathis.”

“It just doesn’t get better than that in my book,” Broderick added. “We were both just dying, we were just swooning, and he was just a legend and was a legend to my mom and my dad… It was just a really moving thing for us to have him there.”

After “Sabrina,” the two actresses went on to star in a Hallmark film together, “Holiday Mistmatch.” Broderick and Rhea recalled making each other laugh every day while filming. At the end of the day, they truly enjoy working together and creating something valuable for audiences.

“I like happy endings. I do. I like movies that you can watch with your whole family,” Caroline Rhea told the outlet. “I think that was the best part of ‘Sabrina.’ You could leave your kid in front of the television to watch the show and nothing was happening on that show that was scary, it was just sort of joyful.”

“The biggest gift of ‘Sabrina’ is that it’s like generational entertainment because we’re now on our fourth generation of kids watching that show,” the actress added.

Fans can stream “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” on Hulu.