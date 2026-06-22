Eric Dane’s Daughter Shares Tribute on 1st Father’s Day Since His Passing

Eric Dane was the proud father of daughters Billie and Georgia, whom he shared with ex Rebecca Gayheart. Billie, 16, shared a touching tribute to the late actor on the first Father’s Day since his passing.

Billie Dane Tribute

The teenager — who lost her father following a battle with ALS — shared a throwback photo from her childhood with the “Grey’s Anatomy” star.

Happy Fathers [day] dada,” Billie shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 21. “Not one date goes by where I don’t miss you. I love you so much more than words could ever describe.”

The tribute comes four months after Eric’s passing at age 53.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, Rebecca, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” an announcement shared via Eric’s official Instagram announced in February. “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create a GoFundMe, linked in his bio, to support his girls and their future needs. Any contribution, no matter the size, will help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters.”

In addition to Billie, Eric and Rebecca shared 14-year-old daughter Georgia.

Eric Dane’s Final Words

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Prior to his death, Eric recorded an interview with Netflix intended to be released posthumously.

“Billie and Georgia, these words are for you. I tried,” he said in a heartbreaking video recording. “I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?”

He continued, “I wanna tell you four things I’ve learned from this disease, and I hope you won’t just listen to me. I hope you’ll hear me. First, live now, right now, in the present. It’s hard, but I learned to do that…Second, fall in love. Not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well. But fall in love with something. Find your passion, your joy… Finally, fight with every ounce of your being and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight. Never give up. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit.”

“I hope I’ve demonstrated that you can face anything. You can face the end of your days. You can face hell with dignity,” he added.

Eric was diagnosed with ALS in 2024. After a private battle, he announced his disease publicly in April 2025. The “Euphoria” star became a vocal advocate for awareness and ALS research. He tragically lost his battle with the disease on February 19, 2026.

“Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you,” he concluded in his Netflix interview. “Those are my last words.”