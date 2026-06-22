Mark Wahlberg’s Model Wife Rhea Durham Gives a Rare Look at Three of Their Gorgeous Kids

Mark Wahlberg has had an incredible career, but another role he can be exceptionally proud of is fatherhood. The actor, who stars in Netflix‘s original, “The Union,” and his model wife, Rhea Durham, are parents to four children, and in celebration of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, Durham gave fans a glimpse into their family life.

Rhea Durham Shares a Look at Who Mark Wahlberg Is as a Father

Durham posted three photos on Instagram. The first is a photo of Wahlberg and three of their gorgeous children. The only one who is missing from the photo is their eldest, Ella Rae.

In the second photo, it is a throwback of the actor holding Ella as a baby. And the third photo is of Durham’s own beloved dad. She shared her thoughts and an explanation for each picture in the post’s caption. “1. Happy Father’s Day to our guy&our rock! We love you (missing Ella in this pic) 2. Ella and Daddy’s first Halloween together 3. Happy Father’s Day Dad,” the caption reads.

Fans reacted to the post, leaving loving messages in the comment section. “Happy Father’s Day Mark, enjoy your beautiful and blessed family,” a fan wrote. “Happy Fathers Day and cheers to your beautiful family!,” another person shared.

Ella also reacted to the post, writing, “Missing my team.”

Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Fatherhood

On Sunday, Wahlberg also shared a photo of his beautiful family. For his post, he chose a throwback photo of the entire clan, and it is a picture filled with so much love. He kept his thoughts to himself, captioning the post with only two praying hand emojis and a smiling face with hearts emoji. Fans were thrilled to see the post and left loving comments.

Wahlberg and Durham became parents on September 2, 2003, with the birth of their daughter, Ella Rae, in Los Angeles. They welcomed their second child, Michael, on March 21, 2006, and their third, Brendan Joseph Wahlberg, on September 16, 2008. The couple’s fourth and youngest child is a daughter, Grace Margaret Wahlberg, who was born on January 11, 2010.

Wahlberg and Durham have successfully raised two adult children and have two teens, and Wahlberg has previously discussed the challenges of parenting teenagers when he spoke to People about Ella Rae in 2018. He called the teen years “a challenge,” adding, “It’s tough, but people say that they pass through it and they come back to you. She wants to go be off and doing her thing. [There’s] a lot of attitude, a lot of aggression, a lot of, ‘You’re the worst, you ruin everything!’”

Wahlberg, who was previously a member of the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, has discussed how important fatherhood is to him. “I want to give my kids the world, but I also want them to appreciate everything, to succeed, to be good people, to enjoy life,” Wahlberg told Boston Common in 2011, People reports. “This is my most important role. If I fail at this, I fail at everything.”