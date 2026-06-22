Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker Looks Gorgeous in Black String Bikini in Picturesque Location

Paul Walker died in a tragic car accident on November 30, 2013. He was 40. He left behind a young daughter, , whom he shared with his former partner, Rebecca Soteros.

Meadow was a teenager when she lost her father, and in the years since the “Fast & Furious” actor’s death, she has embraced the limelight, attending film festivals and sharing a glimpse into her life on social media.

Meadow Walker Enjoys Bikini Days During Beach Vacation

Meadow’s most recent Instagram post was shared over the weekend. On Saturday, June 20, she posted a photo of herself in a black string bikini, sitting high on a rock overlooking the sea. It appears to be a gorgeous day. She said nothing in the caption, but fans have reacted to the post, with comments praising Meadow, using words like “best,” “love,” and “angel.”

Meadow appears to be on vacation, and days earlier, she shared more beachy photos with fans, including one of her tanning on a yacht and another of her lounging poolside in a straw sunhat. She looks sun-kissed and so beautiful!

Meadow Walker Honors Her Father, Paul Walker

Meadow uses social media to update fans on her life, giving a glimpse into what she has been up to. She has also launched a successful modeling career, starting in 2017, with one of her career highlights including a runway walk at the Fall 2021 Givenchy show.

The model, who has 4 million followers on Instagram, also launched The Paul Walker Foundation in 2015. In September 2015, she shared her thoughts with fans on Instagram. “Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people, and his passion for spontaneous goodwill,” she wrote. “I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others, I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday; I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood.”

Meadow has spoken about Paul in rare interviews, praising who he was and remembering him fondly. In a 2023 interview with E! News, she revealed how she still feels his presence. “Four and seven are my dad’s favorite numbers. And I swear, whenever I’m doubting anything or whenever I’m in an argument with someone, I start seeing four and seven everywhere,” she said. “So I always know that it’s him.”

Remembering Paul Walker on Father’s Day

Meadow regularly pays tribute to her late father with photos, and although she did not make a public post on Sunday, June 21, to honor her father on Father’s Day, she has before. In 2025, she shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about what Paul had meant to her.

“Happy Father’s Day to my guardian angel. Thank you for your love, guidance, and for truly being the most incredible dad and my best friend,” she wrote in the caption. “I miss you every day, my sunshine. I love you.”