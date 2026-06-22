Scott Wolf Gets Emotional Over His Kids, ‘They Teach Me What It Means to Love’

For Scott Wolf, no role compares to being a dad. The “Doc” star and Hallmark fan-favorite marked Father’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to his three children, sharing a screenshot of a sweet text exchange with one of them and reflecting on what fatherhood has taught him.

‘I Love Being Your Dad’: Inside Scott Wolf’s Sweet Father’s Day Text Exchange

The conversation started with a note from his child.

“Happy Father’s Day, Dad. I love you so much. I will see you later today,” it read. Wolf wrote back, “Thanks my man. I love being your dad.”

His son replied, “I love being your son. You’re the best dad ever.”

In the caption, Wolf opened up about how full the day left him. “All I need. Sitting here overwhelmed at how grateful I am to be their father. To be given the chance every day to show up for them. Easy days, and hard ones,” he wrote.

“Not always getting it right, but always giving it my best. They teach me every day what it means to love. To live. Sending love to all the great dads out there, especially my own.”

The post drew warmth from his famous friends, including “The Orville” star Scott Grimes, who commented, “I love this so much!! happy Father’s Day.”

Scott Wolf Calls Fatherhood ‘All I Need’ as He Honors His Three Kids

The “A Merry Scottish Christmas” shares three children, sons Jackson and Miller, and daughter Lucy, with estranged wife Kelley Wolf. The two met in 2002 and tied the knot in 2004.

It has been a heavy year for the family, and “Party of Five” star has kept coming back to his kids as his steady ground.

Earlier this year, reflecting on a photo from a family day at Universal Studios Hollywood, he told People that shielding his children mattered more than anything else.

“I love all of those four people and all of those four people love each other,” he said. “And so that’s really what matters most.” He had captioned that picture with a single word: “Healing.”

What Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf Have Said About Their Split

Kelley announced the end of their 21-year marriage in June. “It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage,” she wrote on Instagram, in a now-deleted post as per ABC News. “This has been a long, quiet journey for me, rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children.”

She had kind words for him at the time. “Scott Wolf is one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with,” she wrote. “He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit.”

The proceedings later turned tense. Kelley made allegations of abuse and child endangerment against Wolf, which he has firmly denied, calling them “entirely false” and “disturbing”, as reported by People.

The legal process remains ongoing.

Whatever else has unfolded this year, Wolf has stayed pointed in one direction: his children. His Father’s Day message landed on the same note he has struck all along, that his kids come before everything. “They teach me every day what it means to love,” he wrote. “To live.”