Scott Wolf’s Daughter Is His Adorable Twin on Her 12th Birthday … Dimples and All

Along with being a beloved ’90s actor, current star of a medical drama and fan-favorite Hallmark alum, Scott Wolf is also a loving father.

Sharing three children — sons Jackson and Miller, as well as daughter Lucy — with Kelley Wolf, Scott is currently celebrating his youngest child’s birthday and has done so by posting a sweet photo that proves how much his daughter is his twin. Just check out the matching dimples!

Scott Shared a Heartfelt Birthday Message for Lucy

“And now, Lucy is 12,” Scott wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that he shared on Sunday, June 7.

“Kind? ✅ Funny? ✅ Wise? ✅ Brave? ✅ Smart? (See funny) ✅ Curious and delightful and moody and didn’t want me to post this? ✅✅✅✅,” he noted. “And…somehow the heart inside her is more beautiful than that face.”

He then finished his message by adding, “Happy Birthday, Sweet Lu. We love you with everything. 🎂❤️”

Kelley popped in a comment in response, writing, “Our sweet girl! Best bday weekend ever!”

But let’s get back to that adorable face for a moment. Not only is Lucy absolutely lovely, but there’s no denying the fact that she takes after her dad. The two share the same smile, the same cheeks, the same nose, the same chin… even their dimples are the same, which is almost too cute to handle.

Scott’s followers certainly noticed the resemblance, with one person leaving a comment on the post, saying, “Your mini me!! In the best way! ❤️”

“@iamscottwolf great pic, she looks just like you!! Hope she has a great birthday!!! 🎉 🧁 🎊 🎁 🎈,” another fan added.

A third follower wrote, “Her family dimples 😍”

“Spitting image buddy. Wow,” came from someone else.

Scott Has Opened Up About Being a Dad

“Since day 1, being a father has meant everything to me,” Scott wrote alongside an Instagram post that he shared on Father’s Day in June 2020. The actor also included photos of himself with his children, including the first image, which showed him eating breakfast while holding his eldest in a sling when the little one was a baby. In the caption, the star noted, “I think this was around day 14.”

“My life came to life through the love of my children, and was all born of the love of @kelleywolf,” Scott continued. “Thank you my love for the greatest gift anyone could ever give me, making me a dad.”

He went on to write, “Being a father to these three beautiful, curious, hilarious and kind hearted souls is the great joy of my life. To all of the great dads out there, including my own, #happyfathersday 💙”

Scott also opened up this past March about his family amid his split from Kelley, telling People, “While I would never have wanted anything to have been made public, I guess it just felt like our family deserved to have things not just sit in some kind of awful dark place in terms of perception.”

“While the work we’re all doing is really the only thing that really matters, it had been made public,” he added. “While it’s impossible to go into any real detail about much of any of it, I love all of those four people and all of those four people love each other. And so that’s really what matters most.”