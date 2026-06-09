Joshua Jackson Shares Truly Touching Words About ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Co-Star James Van Der Beek

Canadian-American actor Joshua Jackson has been speaking about his late “Dawson’s Creek” co-star James Van Der Beek.

Jackson, 47, played Pacey Witter in all six seasons of The WB teen drama (per IMDb). Witter was the best friend of Van Der Beek’s eponymous Dawson Leery — and Jackson and Van Der Beek’s friendship ultimately extended beyond the small screen.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Jackson spoke incredibly highly of Van Der Beek. Jackson was speaking alongside another “Dawson’s Creek” star, Katie Holmes, on the red carpet of their new movie, “Happy Hours,” at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 6. Holmes is both starring in and directing the romantic dramedy.

A clip of the chat has been uploaded to the Entertainment Tonight Instagram account.

Joshua Jackson Calls James Van Der Beek ‘Amazing’

In the 58-second clip from the “Happy Hours” red carpet, Entertainment Tonight’s reporter asks Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes, “I know it was an emotional year for everyone who loved ‘Dawson’s Creek’ and James Van Der Beek. When you think back on him, what is the memory — that happy memory — that you love to revisit?

Holmes answered first, simply saying that the cast have a lot of great memories with Van Der Beek and care deeply for his family. She explained all of her memories are for his family and she’s more protective than ever of that time in her life.

Jackson, however, was more specific. He said, “Having the opportunity to meet him again later, as a husband and as a father, and to see the culmination of who he was as a man. That’s the thing that I will cherish the most.”

He went on, “He was an amazing father and an amazing partner, and that time that we all shared together was life changing for each one of us in collective and individual ways.”

The actor concluded, “But his final form was his perfect form, so that’s what I’ll always take away.”

They were truly beautiful words that were fitting of the great man James Van Der Beek was.

Instagram users flocked to the comments section to have their say on the video.

Fans Hailed the ‘Beautiful’ Tribute to Van Der Beek

Getty Joshua Jackson and James Van Der Beek.

The comments section on Entertainment Tonight’s video is full of lovely words about what Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes — Jackson in particular — had to say about James Van Der Beek.

One Instagram user commented, “Beautiful tribute for James from both of them ❤️🥺.”

Another person wrote, “Articulated so beautifully and respectfully. Protect this cast at all costs ❤️.”

Someone else said, “What beautiful answers. Joshua’s words were just perfection and the way I imagine James would want to be remembered ❤️.”

Finally, another individual noted, “He has such a lovely way with words ❤️.”

Per IMDb, the plot of Jackson and Holmes’ new movie, “Happy Hours,” is as follows: “Former sweethearts cross paths years later and rekindle their connection, balancing careers, family duties, and personal dreams while rediscovering what they once had – and what they could become.”

We can’t wait to see it.