Robert Irwin’s Remarkable Rise From Australia Zoo to Hollywood’s Rising Star

Robert Irwin has spent his life in the spotlight as the son of late wildlife legend Steve Irwin. In recent years he has been carving out a path all his own, hosting major Australian television shows like “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” and winning “Dancing With The Stars” in the US. Now he’s looking at new acting and presenting opportunities – some confirmed, and other little more than rumors at this stage. The 22-year-old’s career is expanding far beyond Australia Zoo, and he’s even revealed the surprising reason he can’t slow down.

According to Pedestrian, Robert Irwin has a simple explanation for his relentless schedule: he struggles with downtime. His revelation came during an interview while filming “MasterChef Australia,” where he is scheduled to appear as a guest judge this week.

“I can’t stand being still; it makes me physically ill. And that’s not even an analogy. I actually get physically nauseous if I’m inside. I have to just always be going.”

Despite an already packed schedule, he continues to take on new projects whenever they come his way. He admitted, “I say yes to too much, that’s the problem.”

The Next Steps in the 22-Year-Old’s Meteoric Rise

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, Irwin already has several major projects lined up following his “Dancing With The Stars” win. Banking on his recent win, he has been signed to host a Hulu spin-off called “The Next Pro.” And on the back of his highly successful campaign for Australian underwear brand Bonds, he has secured a partnership with outdoor brand Columbia.

Industry publicist Max Markson noted that “Disney is already employing him for a ‘Dancing With The Stars’ follow-up show” and added – referred to Disney – “when they’re paying money, it’s serious money.”

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, Robert Irwin is busy building an acting profile in addition to his hosting roles. He has already lent his voice to a koala named Robert Furwin on “Zootopia 2,” according to the Zootopia Wiki. He has also recently teased a new project called “Max Impact,” sharing a teaser trailer on Instagram with the caption, “Something epic is coming” and “things are about to get wild.”

Irwin’s growing popularity has also extended well beyond wildlife and television. According to the Daily Mail, his Bonds underwear campaign became one of his most talked-about projects and generated significant buzz online. It also succeeded in introducing the young wildlife conservationist to a new audience outside Australia.

Robert Irwin’s Mother, Terri, Weighs in on Her Son’s Racy Bonds Advertising Campaign

Even his mother, Terri Irwin – wife of the late “Crocodile Hunter” star and Australia Zoo founder Steve Irwin – joked about Robert Irwin’s suggestive advertising campaign. Speaking at the Las Vegas Steve Irwin Gala, she said that one thing her son Robert has that his late father didn’t is a willingness to pose shirtless.

“Steve never took his shirt off for wildlife,” she joked, prompting Robert to reply, “Whatever gets the job done.”

Getty Robert Irwin and his mother Terri Irwin at the Las Vegas Steve Irwin Gala. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Bonds advertising campaign wasn’t an isolated incident, as Robert Irwin also performed a shirtless salsa routine during his recent winning run on “Dancing With The Stars.”

Responding to Rumors and Industry Buzz

With new projects arriving thick and fast, Robert Irwin has become the subject of increasing industry buzz. According to Pedestrian, he has even responded to fan-fueled rumors that he should be cast as the next James Bond.

While acknowledging his limited acting experience, the young actor said he “wouldn’t say no” to playing the iconic 007 role. He even went so far as to suggest that his version of Bond could wear a “khaki tux” and battle the ultimate villain – “habitat destruction.”

The Bond chatter remains purely fan speculation, but it is far from the only rumor surrounding the 22-year-old. According to Sky News, Robert Irwin is being linked to several major hosting opportunities, including a potential role at this year’s TV Week Logie Awards.

Could Robert Irwin Leave Australia for Good?

With new television projects, acting opportunities and growing international attention, Robert Irwin’s future appears brighter than ever. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, publicist Max Markson believes the biggest opportunities – and the biggest paychecks – are likely to come from the US.

However, Irwin has repeatedly made it clear where his heart lies. After filming “Dancing With The Stars” in Los Angeles, Irwin admitted he “couldn’t wait” to return home.

“I am not a city kid,” he said, adding that it was good to be back somewhere with “a bit of greenery.”

He also insisted that Australia Zoo remains his number one priority. According to Sky News, Irwin has said, “My day job starts when I get back, and I love that.”

For now at least, it seems that even as Hollywood comes calling, Robert Irwin knows exactly where home is.