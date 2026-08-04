Brie Bella Provides Update After Scary WWE SummerSlam Injury: ‘I’ll Be Out For A Bit’

Brie Bella has broken her silence surrounding a nasty shoulder injury she suffered at WWE’s SummerSlam premium live event. The 42-year-old pro wrestler was taken to the hospital immediately after the event.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque had provided a brief statement at the time, saying she had been “taken to the hospital to get some scans done.” However, Brie has finally provided a first-hand update two days after the event.

Brie Is Expected To Be Out For A While

Taking to Instagram, Brie voiced appreciation for her fans, daughter, husband, and her sister. In the post, the reality TV personality shared her condition in detail, including being treated by paramedics and screenshots of the broken bone.

“I wanted to thank you all for sending me all the love, warm wishes and prayers,” Brie wrote in her Instagram caption. “When I was sitting in the hospital, I was reading everything you guys were sending my way, love you all!!! Unfortunately I’ll be out for a bit. I broke my scapula. If there’s one thing I know about my sister and I is that we don’t let broken bones stop us.”

Nikki had shared an update of her own one day prior during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. At the time, the “Total Bellas” star was still experiencing a lot of discomfort. However, Nikki stopped short of going into full detail, confirming she wasn’t authorized to speak further.

“She’s doing OK. She is in a lot of pain,” Nikki, 42, had shared during her interview. “[Doctors] are still determining what is going on. Brie will share that whenever. I’ve been told to ‘zip it.’”

Brie Names Her Family As Her Caregivers

In the Instagram post, Brie described her recovery period as a “new journey.” The WWE superstar referred to her son, Buddy, and daughter, Birdie, as her primary caregivers, along with husband, Bryan Danielson.

“Not sure how I finished that match, but I do believe between the adrenaline, passion for the business and the love for all the women I work with, it gave me the drive to finish,” she wrote in the post. “Now my new journey starts!! Buddy said he’s going to be my assistant, Birdie‘s going to be my nurse and they both told me that daddy is going to be my personal chef, so I am set!!”

The Bella Twins have had a history of serious injuries during their time in WWE. This, along with entering motherhood at the time, led to their retirements from pro wrestling. The pair were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

After parting ways with WWE in 2023, the two would find their way back. Nikki made her return at the 2025 Royal Rumble, with Brie making her comeback exactly one year later. The two were embroiled in an onscreen feud with Fatal Influence, whom they faced at SummerSlam alongside Paige.

The sisters had taken a villainous turn after suffering a loss by turning on Paige, but these plans are now on hold after Brie sustained the injury during the match.

Brie Has Been Looking Toward The Future

In an interview with Us Weekly before SummerSlam, Brie had confirmed plans to definitively retire after her contract ends. She said the current run is about enjoying her time with the fans, adding that she doesn’t know if it’s her last time wrestling in Minneapolis, where the event was being held.

“This run has been unlike any run we’ve both have ever done,” She told the outlet. “I feel so comfortable, and … when you’re so comfortable, and I’m looking at this as, ‘I’m not gonna lie to myself. I’m not in denial. This is my last run.’”

Brie has not shared a timeline for her return to the ring. It remains to be seen when she’ll be cleared to return to WWE programming.