Naomi Watts Speaks Out on Newly-Revealed ‘Spider-Man’ Role — ‘Immensely Proud’

Academy Award-nominated British actress Naomi Watts has spoken out about her newly-revealed role in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

First of all, let us assure you that we’re not going to spoil any plot details about the latest Marvel movie. However, be warned, now that Watts’ role is being widely reported, we will go into some detail about that.

It’s now confirmed that Watts, 57, provides the voice of E.V. in the film.

E.V. (an acronym that, unfortunately, nobody seems to know the full name of) is an AI created by Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to serve as his assistant in his superhero endeavors.

Having already appeared with Holland, 30, in 2012’s biographical disaster drama film “The Impossible” — in which she played his mother in what was his live-action movie debut — Watts took to social media to have her say on working with her fellow Brit again.

Naomi Watts Calls ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ an ‘Incredible Film’

Naomi Watts shared her post about her role in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” with the 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post includes a carousel of two photographs. The first one shows her in a recording studio, presumably working on her voice performance as E.V. On the screen in front of her, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” director Destin Daniel Cretton can be seen posing along with Watts for the picture. In the second picture, which was clearly taken a few years ago, Watt’s two children Sasha and Kai Schreiber, posing with Tom Holland in his Spider-Man suit from a previous movie.

Watts’ caption on her post reads, “From playing your mom to playing your AI (100% human made). Congrats Tom, Destin, and the whole Spider-Man: Brand New Day team on the historic opening weekend!! Immensely proud to [be] even just a tiny part of this incredible film!”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the “historic opening weekend” Watts refers to saw “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” gross $360 million. Furthermore, the all-time record was previously held by another Marvel movie, “Avengers: Endgame,” which grossed $357.1 million in its first weekend.

Watts’ fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to have their say on the matter.

Marvel Fans ‘Freaked Out’ Discovering Watts Voiced E.V.

Getty Tom Holland and Naomi Watts at the premiere of “The Impossible” in 2012.

The comments section of Watt’s post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers. Everyone was undoubtedly delighted Watts and Holland were able to reunite in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

One of Watts’ followers commented, “I freaked out when I saw in the credits it was you!!! I love the impossible sm, it took me years to realize that boy was Tom Holland and it was such a pleasant surprise. I still cry every time in the scene he reencounters his brothers.”

Another follower wrote, “Talk about full circle. Seeing her name in the credits was such a pleasant surprise.”

Somebody else said, “Amazing!!! Congrats Naomi and the whole team!! I haven’t seen it yet, but I can’t wait to hear you as E.V.! 🥹❤️”

“I was so happy to hear your voice in this movie 👏👏👏,” wrote one Instagram user.

Additionally, one individual proclaimed, “Love seeing you and tom work together so many years later!”

Finally, one shocked fan simply commented, “you voiced E.V. !!!”

We were pleasantly surprised to discover Naomi Watts voiced E.V. in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” It really is lovely that she got to reunite professionally with Tom Holland after 14 years. Moreover, the fact her casting seems to have gone down well with everyone is even better.