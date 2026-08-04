Celebrities & Musicians Attend Glen Hansard’s Funeral

A collection of musicians and celebrities attended the funeral of Glen Hansard today, paying their respects to the Irish singer and songwriter.

The 56-year-old was a member of bands such as the Frames and the Swell Season in addition to a number of critically acclaimed acting roles. Most notably, he starred in the BAFTA-winning comedy-drama series “The Commitments” and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for the 2008film “Once,” where he performed opposite Markéta Irglová.

Hansard died last week after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Dublin, prompting an outpouring of tributes.

Music Stars Bono, Eddie Vedder, & Hozier Attend Funeral

Getty The coffin of Glen Hansard departs from St Patrick’s Cathedral on August 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland.

Hansard’s funeral took place in St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin on Tuesday, August 4 following a public memorial in the city the previous day.

Alongside friends and family who were present, a number of stars from the world of music were also in attendance. Some also performed during the celebration of Hansard’s life.

Among the celebrity mourners were U2 front man Bono, Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder, and musician Hozier. Actors Steve Coogan and Markéta Irglová were also present, while The Edge, Imelda May, Angeline Ball, and Declan O’Rourke could also be seen at the funeral.

Friends & Family Pay Tribute With Musical Performances

Getty Maire Saaritsa departs the funeral of Glen Hansard at St Patrick’s Cathedral on August 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland.

During the service, Hansard’s widow, the Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa made an emotional speech about the impact her husband had on her and the world, thanking him for the time they were able to spend together.

According to BBC News, she thanked Hansard “for the life we shared, searching for truth and beauty side by side,” before revealing they had found answers in the couple’s three-year-old son Christy.

She continued, “He cannot be here today, he is too young to witness or understand an event of such scale. The bright spirit he inherited from his father is with us.”

Meanwhile, Bono performed during the service by reading out the lyrics to the U2 song “A Beautiful Day” and was joined on stage by the band’s guitarist The Edge at the end when he urged the congregation to sing along with him.

Pearl Jam front man Eddie Vedder sang Hansard’s track “The Song of Good Hope” alongside Markéta Irglová.

Famous Figures Pay Tribute to Glen Hansard Following His Death

In the immediate aftermath of his sudden and unexpected death, a number of famous figures from across the entertainment industry paid tribute to Hansard.

Fellow Irishman Bono lauded Hansard as “the voice of the streets” and “an angelic presence” in a lengthy Instagram tribute.

“He really was who you thought he was. He could never walk by a person living rough without checking they were OK… and more than that, he worked very hard so that less people had to live on the streets in the first place,” Bono continued.

Bruce Springsteen also posted an emotional message on social media.

“Here on E Street, we are heartbroken over the death of Glen Hansard,” Springsteen wrote. “We met in Ireland many years ago and he was always nothing but a great musician, a good friend and a generous and gracious man. Always positive, smiling and ready to sing. God bless him and his loved ones.”