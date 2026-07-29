Oscar-Winning Musician and Actor Passes Away at 56 After Tragic Bike Crash: Tributes Flood In

A tragic motorcycle crash in the early hours of Wednesday has silenced one of Ireland’s most beloved voices. Glen Hansard, the Oscar-winning musician and actor, died in Dublin at 56, leaving behind a legacy that stretched from packed concert halls to the silver screen.

His publicists at ATC Management confirmed the news in a statement published by the BBC. “With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Glen Hansard in the early hours of this morning,” the statement read. According to The Independent, which confirmed the news on Wednesday, July 29, Hansard’s management told RTÉ that his family is devastated by the loss and has requested privacy during this time.

The firm added that the family is thankful for the support they’ve received and extended gratitude to the emergency responders who arrived at the scene.

Heartbreaking Details Emerge on the Crash

Getty Honoree Glen Hansard performs onstage

As per the official statement, Irish police said a man in his 50s died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Lucan, on the outskirts of Dublin, before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to the BBC, the crash occurred on the R109 Lower Road between Tinkers Hill and Rugged Lane, and police have asked any witnesses to come forward.

Glen Hansard’s Career and Oscar Win‘

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Hansard was the frontman of the Irish rock band The Frames and appeared in the film “The Commitments.”

He won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2007 for “Falling Slowly,” which he co-wrote with Markéta Irglová for the film “Once,” in which he also starred.

Getty Winner for Best Original Song Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova

Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid tribute to Hansard on social media.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Glen Hansard,” Martin wrote.

“A talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland’s cultural landscape over many years. My sincere sympathies to his family, friends, and fans. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Hansard was also one half of the duo The Swell Season and released several solo albums, including “Didn’t He Ramble,” which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album in 2016.

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For years, he led the Christmas Eve charity busk outside The Gaiety Theatre in Dublin to benefit the Dublin Simon Community, and he took part in demonstrations addressing Ireland’s housing crisis and other causes.

At Shane MacGowan’s funeral in 2023, Hansard performed “Fairytale of New York” alongside singer Lisa O’Neill.

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He is survived by his 3-year-old son, Christy.

Fans Pay Tribute to Glen Hansard

Getty Glen Hansard performs onstage at JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration Live at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 07, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Fans flooded social media with heartfelt tributes following the news. One wrote, “Truly gutted. Been a super fan since 2000. Just saw him at Trinity on July 2 with my 25-year-old son. Glen was on fire that night. Such an amazing talent and spirit. I am heartbroken for Maire and their son. Thank you Glen for sharing your incredible talent with us. ❤️❤️❤️”

Actress-singer Rachel Zegler also paid tribute, sharing, “Oh, I will love you forever. rest now, my friend.”

Another chimed in, “The Frames were the soundtrack to my year of living in Australia in 2003/2004. Saw them for the first time that year in Sydney 💔. RIP Glen and sincere condolences to his family and friends 😭 💚”

One tribute read, “Oh no! So sad. I loved Once and I saw him perform with Pearl Jam two summers ago. 😢”

Another tribute read, “He played that guitar so hard the strings couldn’t take it. Rest in peace sweet music man.”

A third fan shared, “Oh my goodness if this isn’t the saddest news to read right now. I am absolutely shocked to hear this is how this beautiful man left the Earth. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Rest well. 🥹🕯️🤍”

Shared another, “I was counting down the days to see him in Brazil! 🥀😔”