’60 Minutes’ Makes Major Staffing Changes After Firing Longtime Correspondents

CBS News announced some major changes to 60 Minutes, which comes after they fired longtime correspondent Scott Pelley in a move that shocked many, including him.

Among the promotions is Norah O’Donnell, who will become an official correspondent after having contributed to the news show at times in the past. O’Donnell has been at CBS News since 2011, best known for being the anchor on CBS Evening News from 2019 until January 2025.

“Norah is a powerhouse,” CBS News executive producer Nick Bilton said in a statement. “You’ve seen her all over the network. She’s launched a new podcast. And you’ll see much more of her in our halls because Norah will be a correspondent on 60 Minutes.”

Along with O’Donnell, CBS News has also hired New York Times opinion columnist Ross Douthat as a correspondent, while having Documentary filmmaker Sebastian Junger, former Vice News journalist Gianna Toboni, and CBS News’ new senior global affairs correspondent Trevor Phillips join the staff as well.

“Ross, Sebastian, Gianna and Trevor are entrepreneurial journalists who understand how to reach modern audiences,” Bilton added. “Between them, they have written books and magazine articles, produced documentaries, TV shows and podcasts, hosted live events and built brands on independent platforms.”

They will be joining the staff with Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim

Why Was Scott Pelley Fired?

On June 2, CBS announced it had fired veteran “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley, saying he was “terminated for cause,” according to CNN. It came after he reportedly criticized the new leadership in a staff-wide meeting on Monday morning, calling out Bilton for firing other producers and contributors such as Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega.

Bilton sent a letter to Pelley in which he expressed that he “hoped that in sitting down with you today we could find a path forward together,” but says the correspondent “made clear that you are not interested in such a path.”

However, Pelley shared his side of the story in a statement, saying that the network and the show have “lost its DNA.”

“The leadership of 60 Minutes is no longer recognizable. The principles I hold dear are gone, and so I must leave as well,” Pelley wrote. “I depart after 37 years at CBS with one emotion—a heart brimming with gratitude for the men and women of CBS News who encouraged and enriched my work, very often at the risk of their own lives.”

The Reason Why Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker , and Jon Wertheim Decided To Stay

Getty Lesley Stahl attends “Good Night, And Good Luck” Broadway Opening Night at Winter Garden Theatre on April 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Following Pelley’s firing, many wondered what Whitaker, Stahl, and Wertheim would do and whether they would decide to stay. However, after careful consideration, they released a statement, revealing their decision.

“We have had a hard time deciding whether to stay at 60 Minutes. We’re still deeply upset by the firings of Tanya and Draggan, strong leaders who everyone respected,” Whitaker, Stahl and Wertheim wrote in a memo.

While they called out 60 Minutes, saying “newsrooms are not supposed to be run like dictatorships,” they want to stay for one specific reason.

“Here’s why we’re staying: We don’t want to see 60 Minutes die,” they wrote. “We have been grieving because this whole mess has wounded and damaged the broadcast. We want to stay and fight, try to repair and preserve our reputation.”