Fans React to First Look at ‘Dexter Resurrection’ Season 2

Fans of “Dexter” and its spin-off series, “Dexter Resurrection,” got their first look at what to expect for Season 2. The show shared three images on Instagram on Tuesday, July 28, showing the lead character Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall.

In the caption, they teased what to expect. “We’ve been busy. Here’s your first look at #DexterResurrection Season 2. Coming soon to @ParamountPlus,” the caption reads. The series will premiere on Paramount+ later this year.

‘Dexter Resurrection’ Season 2 Releases First Pictures

Fans flooded the post’s comment section, eager to share their thoughts. “Im glad they learned that we didn’t want all the creepy vibes from the Cold blood season. We like happy dexter,” a comment reads. “They’ve finally remembered they’re supposed to release a new season in two months,” another person wrote.

Other reactions include, “I hope they release all 12 eps at once,” “opened instagram at the right time!! Omg!,” “I can’t wait to hear the the theme song,” and “day freaking made.”

Prior to this announcement, the show revealed Brian Cox as the New York Ripper as part of its Season 2 cast.

As for what fans can expect from Season 2? “The second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan caught between two killers — one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated — all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a mid-life crisis. Harrison continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter,” the storyline reads, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Michael C. Hall Discusses the ‘Dexter’ Universe

“Dexter” and its spinoff shows have a legion of loyal fans who are invested in the character and his storyline. Hall has also discussed why he chose to reprise his role in a July 2025 interview with Deadline. “Like, Al Pacino and the mafia. It just keeps pulling me back in, I think,” Hall said. “When we finished the series proper, and Dexter put himself into self-imposed exile, I knew we may well be revisiting him at some point to find out what the hell happened to him. When ‘New Blood’ ended, I had a more definitive sense that it was the end, and I think the character did too. He thought that was a fatal gunshot.”

He continued, “But some time passed, and I casually injected in conversations with show creatives, like, ‘What if he didn’t die?’ I mean, he didn’t get shot in the head. It’s possible he could have survived that. And if he did, what would that look like? What storytelling possibilities would that afford us? The more I thought about it, and the more we talked about it, the more I was compelled. While Harrison didn’t kill him, there was something in him that he could kill or do away with if Dexter could finally put down the burden of his penance and be lighter with this second chance at life. And what would that mean? Would he be able to do what I think he does in this season, reclaim himself, and that just became increasingly interesting.”

Hall discussed how the writers came up with this new storyline, which finds Dexter in New York City, and he could not resist returning to the show.