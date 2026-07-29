Hannah Waddingham Says Her ‘Ted Lasso’ Character Portrayal Was Influenced by Daughter Kitty

English actress, singer, and television presenter Hannah Waddingham has revealed that her 12-year-old daughter has influenced her portrayal of her iconic “Ted Lasso” character.

Waddingham, 52, plays Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV sports comedy-drama television series. Welton is the complex owner of AFC Richmond, the soccer club coached by Jason Sudeikis’ eponymous character.

The star — who’s also known for appearing in the likes of “Game of Thrones,” “Sex Education,” and “The Fall Guy” — told E! News about the ways in which her beloved daughter has impacted the manner in which she plays Welton in the show.

Hannah Waddingham Says ‘Of Course’ Her Daughter Influences Her Acting

At the season 4 premiere of “Ted Lasso” on Monday, July 27, Hannah Waddingham went into detail about how her 12-year-old daughter, Kitty, has impacted her portrayal of Rebecca Welton in “Ted Lasso.”

When asked by E! News if her daughter had influenced her performance as Welton, the actress said, “Oh my gosh, of course, of course. And the gift of my little girl has taken me somewhere with my young lady in the show. So, yeah.”

Getty Hannah Waddingham.

That influence is fairly blatant. Welton has evolved and grown in the show from being a character who was initially driven by vengeance, into a genuine leader who’s more graceful and nurturing.

E! News also referenced another way in which her daughter has impacted Waddingham — in the form of the dreaded “mummy guilt.”

Of “mummy guilt,” she recently told British newspaper The Guardian, “God, all the time. I’m about to go away to do press for the next season of Ted [Lasso], and the mummy guilt descends. But I have to try and combat it.”

‘Ted Lasso’ Returns on Wednesday, August 5

Getty The “Ted Lasso” cast at the season 4 premiere in Los Angeles.

Season 4 of “Ted Lasso” premieres on Apple TV on Wednesday, August 5.

Per Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis for the new season’s opening episode is as follows: “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

Along with Hannah Waddingham and, of course, Jason Sudeikis, the season 4 cast includes Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Tanya Reynolds.

‘Ted Lasso’ Fans Are Excited

Suffice it to say that “Ted Lasso” fans are excited about the new season. Under Apple TV’s Instagram post about the season 4 premiere, they commented in their droves about it.

One fan commented, “I love Higgins so much!💛 August 5th come ASAPPP!”

Another fan wrote, “Much awaited show on @appletv 🥳 Can’t wait!!! 🍿🥤🎉”

Someone else said, “I am so glad they are back. ❤️❤️❤️”

“We’re so ready for you. So happy you’re back” said another individual.

Finally, one Instagram user commented, “Can. Not. Wait. My heart needs this!”

Make sure you don’t miss out on season 4 of “Ted Lasso.” Check it out when it hits Apple TV on Wednesday, August 5.

Hanah Waddingham’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.