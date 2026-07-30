Terry Crews Posts Adorable Tribute to His Beloved Wife on Their Anniversary — ‘Here’s to 37 Years!’

Actor, “America’s Got Talent” host, and former professional football player Terry Crews has paid an adorable tribute to his beloved wife after 37 years of wedded bliss.

Crews, 58, married musician Rebecca King Crews, 60, in 1989. Per People, the couple met while attending Western Michigan University in the 1980s. However, they didn’t hit it off in a romantic way straight away.

In a 2018 interview with E! News, King Crews said of her husband, “He almost got stuck in the friend zone. He was a little too nice.” Crews responded, “I had to earn it.”

Now, they are very happy together and have five children (Naomi, Azriél, Tera, Wynfrey and Isaiah, per People).

Their marriage has undoubtedly been through some challenges — not least related to King Crews’ health. In 2015, she was diagnosed with breast cancer (thankfully, she is now cancer-free) and, in 2020, she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. She told People that Crews had been her “rock” through it all.

Crews took to social media to share his cute anniversary tribute to his wife.

Terry Crews Says ‘1989 Feels Like Yesterday’ as He Celebrates 37 Years of Marriage

Terry Crews posted his 37th anniversary tribute to his wife on his Instagram account, sharing it with his 16.6 million followers. He also tagged his wife, Rebecca King Crews, in the post, so it also went out to her 247,000 followers.

The post includes a carousel of five photographs. Each image shows Crews with his wife over the years. On the first one, text overlayed on the picture says, “I give it three weeks.” In the second picture, the couple are very young. The final image is a much more recent one, on board a yacht, overlayed with text proudly saying, “Day 13,514.”

Crews’ caption on his post reads, “1989 feels like yesterday by your side. Here’s to 37 years!”

The star’s fans and followers headed to the comments section of his post en masse to send their love and best wishes to the happy couple.

Crews’ Followers Say ‘Congratulations’ to Him & His ‘Beautiful’ Wife

Getty Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews.

The comments section of Terry Crews’ post about his anniversary is flooded with lovely messages from his fans, followers, and friends. They include many from some familiar faces.

Crews’ friend and “America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel commented, “Happy anniversary ❤️.”

Soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe, who spent time with Crews during the recent FIFA World Cup, wrote, “King👏🔥.”

Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli said, “Congratulations 👏👏👏👏👏👏.”

Musicians The Potash Twins said, “Much love you both! Happy anniversary!”

Former “Power Rangers” actress Karan Ashley wrote, “Awww. Happy Anniversary! Marriage Goals!”

One of Crews’ followers commented, “She hasn’t aged at all! She’s so beautiful 🤍.”

“Happy Anniversary to a lovely couple 🥰🥰❤️❤️,” said somebody else.

Another follower wrote, “Congratulations you two, cheers to a lifetime of love, happiness & adventure !🥂❤️”

Meanwhile, one individual noted, “You’ve been married as long as ive been alive! That’s amazing! Congratulations!!!!”

Finally, one Instagram user proclaimed, “May God continue to bless your beautiful marriage. ❤️❤️❤️”

We’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations to Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews on their 37th wedding anniversary. That is such a long time and so well earned. It’s so lovely to see they’re still so happy and, moreover, may they enjoy many more great years together.