Beloved Musician, 82, Found Alive 8 Months After She Was Removed From Care Facility

Folk musician Linda Perhacs’ friends and collaborators after losing contact with her for several months. Perhacs, who is 82, was discharged from “a residential care facility approximately eight months ago under the supervision of her legal guardian,” an Instagram post dedicated to finding her stated on Tuesday, July 28.

Fans Relieved After Linda Perhacs Found Alive

In the early hours of Thursday, July 30, another statement on Instagram revealed that the singer had been found alive. Sharing a photo of Perhacs smiling, the text reads “Positive Update.”

“POSITIVE UPDATE!,” the caption reads. “Linda Perhacs is safe and in a new care facility. Thank you all for your messages and thoughts. The community really came together to ensure Linda’s well-being! We will share any further updates as they become available.”

Fans showed their support in the comment section. “I’ve been thinking about her since the first post. I’m so relieved she’s safe. Wishing her peace, love, and happiness,” a comment reads. “Yay!!!!!!!! This news brings such calmness and cause for celebration, just like her music!! thank you for this update.”

What Happened to Linda Perhacs?

The public was alerted to the situation regarding Perhacs, and her case was widely reported by the media, after her former manager, Laurel Stearns, made an announcement on Instagram. “LINDA PERHACS FANS, WE NEED YOUR HELP. LINDA HAS GONE MISSING,” the post’s caption reads. “Legendary singer-songwriter Linda Perhacs was discharged from a residential care facility approximately eight months ago under the supervision of her legal guardian. Since then, friends and longtime collaborators have been unable to reach her and repeated attempts to contact her guardian have reportedly gone unanswered.”

Stearns left contact details and urged fans to get in touch and help them find Perhacs.

Fans flooded the comment section of the post with their thoughts. “Please let her be okay, she’s a true treasure,” a comment reads. “It would be helpful to name the caregiver, as so many people (myself included) are good at finding people and need little more than a name to go on,” another person wrote.

Other reactions include, “This is such a troubling situation. I truly hope her and her caretaker are found safely,” and “This is not good. She’s a national treasure. I hope she is ok.”

Why Linda Perhacs’ Former Manager Was Searching for Her

In a statement to People, Stearns shared more information, stating that they “are not alleging wrongdoing,” but are instead “seeking confirmation that Linda is safe, well, and receiving appropriate care, while expressing concern over the prolonged absence of communication with a beloved public figure.”

She continued, “As a public artist whose work has profoundly influenced musicians and listeners around the world, Linda’s well-being is of genuine concern to a broad community of admirers and colleagues. Those issuing this statement respectfully request that anyone with verified information regarding Linda Perhacs’s current condition or means of contact reach out to her authorized representatives or designated point of contact. The intention is not to intrude upon her privacy, but simply to ensure that she is safe and to re-establish communication with someone whose artistic contributions continue to resonate across generations.”