Nicole Kidman Looks Radiant in Daring Ensemble at ‘Lioness’ Premiere

Nicole Kidman wowed on the red carpet at the “Lioness” premiere in New York City.

On Wednesday, the 59-year-old actress looked effortlessly chic in a daring ensemble as she reunited with co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Genesis Rodriguez, and Laysla De Oliveira ahead of the show’s third season on August 2.

Reprising her role as Kaitlyn Meade in the hit Paramount+ spy thriller, Kidman opted for elegant wide-leg white trousers paired with a sheer silver top featuring intricate lace details and sparkling embellishments.

Getty Nicole Kidman at the “Lioness” premiere in New York City.

The striking top was layered over a coordinating nude underlayer, giving the look a sexy yet sophisticated edge.

Kidman completed the look with open-toe heels, a gold hand chain, a statement watch, and eye-catching rings. The “Babygirl” star also opted for soft, classic makeup and wore her long blonde hair down.

Other cast members at the “Lioness” premiere in New York include Jill Wagner, Ian Bohen, and Morgan Freeman.

Nicole Kidmans Gets Cozy With Businessman in Italy

Kidman’s latest red carpet appearance comes shortly after she was photographed getting cozy with private equity businessman Michael Reinstein in Portofino, Italy.

Photos obtained by Page Six showed Kidman and Reinstein giggling and smiling as they lay back on pool chairs at the Belmond Splendido Hotel.

The actress was also seen sipping on Aperol Spritzes while lounging poolside with the businessman. At one point, Reinstein playfully lifted Kidman’s hat and later gave her a high-five.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that Kidman is focused on finding “happiness” following her divorce from Keith Urban.

“She never thought her marriage wouldn’t work out, and she tried as best as she could to keep her family intact,” the source told the outlet. “Her daughters are her best friends, and she seems really content in her life.”

The insider continued, “She’s so easy to get along with and kind. She keeps her personal life extremely private.”

Nicole Kidman Moves On From Keith Urban

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Previously, RadarOnline reported that Urban regrets calling it quits and hopes to reconcile with Kidman.

However, the actress is reportedly moving forward with her life, making a reunion with the former “American Idol” judge unlikely.

“Keith absolutely wanted Nicole back,” a source told the outlet. “He believed they could work through their problems. Nicole had already moved on.”

The insider continued, “Nicole made it clear the marriage was over,” adding that “romance is off the table.”

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During an interview with Variety in March, Kidman opened up about the split and how she is now “moving forward.”

“I am [doing alright], because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” the actress said. “What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward.”

Kidman added, “I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

Kidman and Urban’s nearly 20-year marriage ended when the actress filed for divorce in September 2025, with the proceedings finalized in January 2026.