Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni, 22, Twin with Teeny String Bikinis for Boat Day in St. Barts: PHOTOS

Fashion supermodel Heidi Klum, 53, and her daughter Leni Klum spent the day sunbathing in St. Barts on Wednesday, July 29.

In photos shared on Instagram by Splash News, Heidi and her daughter both showed off their fit figures in teeny string bikinis. Leni wore a navy blue bikini, while the “Project Runway” host wore cream-colored swimwear.

Leni also shared an Instagram post from their St. Barts travels. In her photo, the 22-year-old posed with her snorkeling mask secured tightly on her face. “It’s couture,” she joked in the caption.

Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Rock Strong Bikinis in St. Barts

While Heidi has four children, including Leni, 22; Henry, 20; Johan, 19; and Lou, 16, the acclaimed fashion model’s eldest daughter chose to follow in her mom’s career footsteps, hoping to make an imprint of her own.

In 2021, Leni made her professional model debut alongside her mom for the cover of VOGUE Germany.

The following year, Leni addressed public suggestions that she was a “nepo baby” who inherited her career through the success of her mom. “I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom,” she said, according to PEOPLE.

After her professional debut, Heidi — like any proud mom would — shared how excited she was about Leni’s career breakthrough in a boastful message on Instagram.

“I am so proud of you. And not because you chose that path. I know that whatever path you will take, it will be your own. You always know exactly what you want and don’t want. You’re not a mini-me. And I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU are,” she penned.

Heidi also acknowledged how difficult it must be as the daughter of a working mom in the entertainment world. She even credited Leni for accepting three father figures in her life, including her biological dad, Flavio Briatore; her adoptive father, Seal; and Heidi’s current husband, Tom Kaulitz.

“I know it’s not always easy being my daughter. You never had the opportunity to grow up ‘normal.’ But what is normal anyway? Growing up with three different daddy’s probably not,” Heidi said at the time. “But you have the talent of making the best out of everything. And I would say: None of this hurt you.”

Heidi Klum’s Ex-Husband Seal Adopts Daughter Leni

Heidi and Leni’s biological dad split in late 2003 when she was pregnant with Leni. The model ended her relationship with the Italian businessman several months into carrying Leni, InStyle reported. In 2009, Heidi’s soon-to-be second husband, Seal, legally adopted Leni at the age of five.

Although she accepted her three father figures with open arms, Leni directed her gratitude to her mom and Seal in a previous interview with PEOPLE for giving her the foundation she needed to thrive.

“They have both taught me to be myself and to do what makes me feel comfortable,” Leni shared. “You can tell if you’re not comfortable, and then the best of you isn’t brought out. I just think you should be open and honest with what makes you comfortable, be yourself, do what you love. And if you do all those three things, then you’re golden.”