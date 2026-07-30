Jamal Roberts Marks Another Milestone in Succesful Career: DETAILS

Jamal Roberts’ season 23 “American Idol” win was only the beginning to his already well-nourished career. Since winning the hit ABC competition show in May 2025, Roberts has gained steady traction as an artist.

With a range that covers R&B, soul, and gospel, Roberts has become a go-to voice for millions of fans. While he comes from humble beginnings as a physical education teacher in Meridian, Mississippi, the 28-year-old has already earned himself high acclaim after just one year into his professional career.

To honor the success of not only his breakout year but also his sheer talent, Roberts received a nomination at the upcoming 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards, according to a press release shared on Wednesday, July 27.

The GMA Dove Awards celebrate the best artists in Christian and Gospel music. The annual award show also seeks to honor musicians who not only sing Gospel and Christian music but also contribute — outwardly — to the sentiment behind such impactful lyrics in music.

Jamal Roberts Receives GMA Dove Awards Nomination

For the 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards, Roberts was nominated in the category of Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for his and Jonathan McReynolds’ single “Still (Live).” The song, spanning nearly eight minutes long, was one of Roberts’ first features after winning “American Idol.”

Other artists nominated in the same category include Tasha Cobbs Leonard for her song “Already Good (Tasha Slide),” Mariah Carey (ft. The Clark Sisters) for “Jesus I Do,” ANTHNY for “imposter syndrome,” and Tauren Wells and Pastor Mike Jr. for their song “Sunday Morning.”

“Every year, the Dove Awards bring the diverse voices of the Christian music community together to celebrate,” Jackie Patillo, president of the Gospel Music Association, stated in the press release. “This year’s class of nominees embodies that spirit, creating life-changing music that continues to unite people across the globe.”

What Are the GMA Dove Awards?

Four-time Dove Awards host Tauren Wells, who has also won eight awards at the annual show, shared his excitement for this year’s “Together For One”-themed ceremony. Wells emphasized in the official press release that even if nominees don’t win their category, just receiving a nomination is enough to be proud of.

“The Dove Awards are more than just an awards show. The promise of scripture is if two or three people come together that Jesus is in our midst. We know this isn’t about trophies; it’s about elevating the name of Jesus and celebrating those who have done that very well this year,” Wells said. “I’m so grateful to be back hosting, and I cannot wait to get back on that stage; it’s truly an honor.”

The 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards will be held on Tuesday, October 6, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Broadcasts will air exclusively on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBM) and the TBN+ App on Friday, October 9, at 7:30 and 10 PM EST. Fans may also listen to the award show on SiriusXM’s radio show “The Message” during the simulcast.