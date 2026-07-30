‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey Gives Glimpse Into His Relationship as He Makes Red Carpet Appearance With Wife

“Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey made a red carpet appearance with his wife, musician Phem, and they looked so in love. The couple attended the Los Angeles Premiere of Magnolia Pictures’ “I Want Your Sex” at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, July 28, and in photos, they can be seen holding hands and looking relaxed.

Tyler Posey & Phem Make Red Carpet Appearance

Getty Tyler Posey and Phem attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Magnolia Pictures’ “I Want Your Sex”

Posey wore a brown toursers and a brown button-down shirt, leaving several of the top buttons undone to create a V-neck finish. The way he styled his shirt showed off his tattoos. Phem, whose real name is Olivia Marsico, wore a patterned miniskirt and white lace top that showed off her midriff. She completed her look with strappy black sandals.

The couple have been married since October 14, 2023, and Posey has previously given insight into his relationship and how healthy and fun it is. “Do newlyweds end at two years? Is that a rule? That’s what she says. She’s like, ‘Alright, we’ve reached the peak of our newlywed, we’re about to step into, like, real mature marriage.’ But that doesn’t mean we can’t keep it young,” Posey told People in a September 2025 interview. “We’re still funny and immature and whatever.”

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Posey also said his relationship was “going really great,” and they were continuing to learn about each other. “It’s really, really, really special,” he said. “I feel more connected to her than I have ever, so it’s really wonderful.” The pair married in a small ceremony in Malibu, after getting engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

Tyler Posey & Phem’s Proposal

Posey and Phem have a connection that makes him feel secure, and it is continuing to blossom. In his interview with People in September 2025, he spoke about how their bond changed and became stronger after their engagement, something which he was not expecting. Reflecting on this, he said, “t felt deeper already, just from that moment, I wasn’t expecting that. It just felt more secure, and the love just felt more spiritual and deeper.”

He continued, “Then the same thing happened when we actually got married. It was this really intense sort of connection that I wasn’t fully expecting to happen. And it grows every single day and every single time we hit, like another landmark. And it’s really cool.”

Tyler Posey & Phem Go On Honeymoon to Costa Rica

Posey shared another glimpse into his marriage with a post on Instagram on July 22. He showed several pictures of himself and Phem enjoying their honeymoon in Costa Rica, which they took years after their wedding. In the caption, he shared his thoughts, writing, “Who says you can’t celebrate your honeymoon after two years of marriage? Costa Rica thinks that’s perfectly acceptable!”

He continued, giving an insight into what the pictures show. “The honeymooners at your service. We paid a crab to write this in the sand. 360 views in the meditation shala,” he wrote. “I may have started snoring during the sound healing. I was most definitely healed. The wife and I got lathered in cacao and wrapped up in banana leaves. We were then served to the guests as dessert… just joking. We kayaked around monkey head rock. Olivia totally helped row, I didn’t do all the work, I swear. Arguably the most beautiful place we’ve ever been. Pura vida Costa Rica. Come on…”

Fans praised the couple and their relationship in the comment section. “Amazing stuff guys,” a comment reads. “I was just there a couple weeks ago. Legit best vacation of my life. That resort is unreal,” another person wrote.

“This guy has never looked better,” a third comment reads.