Dua Lipa Looks Absolutely Gorgeous in Snaps From Vacation in Sweden

English singer-songwriter and model Dua Lipa is undoubtedly among the most beautiful women in the world. She never looks anything other than amazing in photographs. It was, therefore, a delight for her fans to see her posting some stunning pictures from her ongoing trip to Sweden.

Lipa, 30, is currently vacationing in the Northern European nation, which is located on the Scandinavian Peninsula.

She took to social media to share some photographs from her getaway with her fans and followers.

Dua Lipa’s Low-Cut Zebra Print Top Dazzled in Sweden

Dua Lipa posted the pictures from her Swedish getaway on her Instagram account, sharing her experience with her 88.5 million followers.

The post includes a carousel of 12 photographs. There are, of course, several pictures of Lipa. Two of the pictures show her wearing a low-cut zebra print top. Three of them show her wearing a yellow woollen sweater (apt, given that yellow is strongly associated with Sweden). Another shows her in jeans a top that says “WINE” on it.

Some of the delicious food she’s been eating is also featured (including the essential Swedish meatballs). There’s also a picture of her friend, Canadian singer-songwriter Mustafa the Poet, and one of a balloon with “Mustafa 30” written on it (the star celebrated his 30th birthday on Tuesday, July 28). Notably, there’s also a picture of Lipa’s feet in a recording studio, and one with Swedish star Zara Larsson — so maybe the trip involves a little bit of work, too.

Lipa captioned her post, “Puss puss :* 🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪.”

“Puss Puss” is the name of a track on Larsson’s 2025 studio album “Midnight Sun.” So, maybe Lipa is hinting at a collaboration between the pair!

Her fans and followers loved the post, with one of them commenting, “this is a big slayyyy.”

“COLLAB WITH ZARA LARSSON,” wrote another Instagram user. That particular notion is a common theme among commenters.

Another follower wrote in the comments section, “So beautiful, God bless you 😍🌹✨️.”

Someone else said, “SWEDEN LOOKS SO GOOD ON YOU 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛.”

Finally, one person commented, “how beautiful you are🪽🩵🩷💖.”

Dua Lipa was also snapped by a fan on her Sweden trip.

A Fan Met Lipa in Stockholm

During Dua Lipa’s visit to Sweden, a fan of hers, Shpetim Isufi, spotted her in Stockholm, the country’s capital city. Lipa frequented Systrarna Andersson, the coffee shop in which he works as a barista. He grabbed some pictures with the star on Wednesday, July 29.

Isufi posted the pictures on Instagram and they also found their way onto the “Where in the world is Dua Lipa?” Instagram account.

He caught Lipa on the day she was wearing the aforementioned yellow sweater. She looked more than happy to take a picture with him and was as beautiful as ever.

The caption on Isufi’s post reads, “Meeting Dualipa was just like a dream.”

The account of the coffee shop he works in commented, “We are so honored to have a visit from a favorite! ! 🙏🙌☕️🎉😍”

Someone else wrote, “sooo luckyyy🔥🔥.”

Another Instagram user said, “Så coolt!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” That translates as “So cool!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

We’re glad to see Dua Lipa is enjoying herself in Sweden. We’ll be looking forward to seeing if that potential collaboration with Zara Larsson ever comes to fruition.