‘The Walking Dead’ Star Shared an Adorable Moment With His Daughter on the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Red Carpet

The last decade has been incredible for Jon Bernthal‘s career, with roles including “The Walking Dead,” “The Bear,” “The Odyssey,” and “The Punisher.” His latest role is as Frank Castle in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” and on Monday, July 27, he walked the red carpet for the event alongside his adorable daughter, Adeline Bernthal.

Jon Bernthal Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With His Daughter

Getty Jon Bernthal and his daughter Adeline Bernthal attend the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” premiere

The Los Angeles Premiere of the film was held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. For the event, the actor wore a black button-down top, which he left unbuttoned, and matching black pants. He paired his outfit with a gray suit jacket. Adeline wore a cute red minidress, sheer stockings, and white strappy sandals. She also wore a pair of sunglasses, a gold clutch bag, and gold hoop earrings.

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The actor has three children with his wife, Erin Angle. Their first child, son Henry, was born in 2011. They welcomed a second child, Billy, in 2013, and their third child and only daughter, Adeline Bernthal, in 2015.

Bernthal has previously discussed how Adeline suffered from a medical emergency as a toddler. In 2017, she had a seizure and fell into a coma and was diagnosed with encephalitis. “People talk about bravery like fake macho bravery, but my wife didn’t flinch,” he told Men’s Health in 2018 of how Angle handled the situation. “What I saw in my wife was courage and beauty unlike I’d ever seen.”

Jon Bernthal Discusses The Importance of Family

The actor has had a successful career, but being in demand also means he has spent significant amounts of time away from home, and when he is away, he misses his family dearly. He has also used the pain of missing his family to help channel his character Frank Castle’s grieving.

“I know there’s a ticking clock on this career, and one day the phone is gonna stop ringing,” he told Men’s Health. “Above all, I have a responsibility to take care of my family, but it’s hard because it takes me away from the people I love. . . . If I’m going to be away from my kids, I want one day for them to look at it and say, ‘Well, Dad was gone, but he was giving everything he had.’”

Bernthal gives a glimpse into his family life with posts on Instagram. In September 2023, he posted a photo of himself holding Adeline. “I’ll always be The Man That Loves You The Most. @zacbrownband Love you, baby girl,” he wrote in the caption.

On May 3, he posted a throwback photo of himself and Adeline. He is holding her hand. In the caption, he wrote, “I. Miss. You. Baby. Girl.”

Bernthal posted a photo of his family on July 7, including his wife and all three of their children. In the caption, he wrote, “The. Whole. Dang. Thing. I miss y’all so much.” Fans and celebrity friends showed their support in the comment section of the post. “Beautiful family, my bro,” a comment reads.

“8 more shows and you are done!! Almost home,” another person wrote. “Your smile says everything,” a third comment reads.