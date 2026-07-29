Fans React to Trailer of ‘90s Heartthrob Making Major Comeback With New Netflix Show

Fans are thrilled that Josh Hartnett is making a major comeback with the Netflix series “Below,” and after seeing the trailer, there is a lot of excitement about the ‘90s heartthrob’s latest role.

Fans React to Josh Hartnett’s New Series, ‘Below’

On Tuesday, July 28, Netflix shared a first look at “Below.” The trailer was posted on their official Instagram, along with a caption informing fans of when the series will be released. “There’s something in the water. Hartnett stars in the suspenseful new thriller BELOW, premiering October 8th,” the caption reads. The creator and showrunner of the series is Jesse McKeown.

Fans have flooded the comment section of the post with their thoughts, many of whom have praised Hartnett. “Welcome back mister Hartnett,” a comment reads. “Great clip.. Enough to make me want to watch it but not too much where I saw the whole movie,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “God he is still fiiiiiinnnnnnnneeeeee,” “You had me at Josh Hartnett,” “omg Josh alert,” and “I have been waiting for this – so damn pumped to have Josh Hartnett in a horror series!!!”

In the series, viewers “Meet Calvin (Hartnett), a fisherman whose small village is under attack by a violent creature. As locals succumb to mayhem brought on by strange events, and Calvin’s son Wade (Charlie Heaton) starts exhibiting terrifying new symptoms, our hero teams up with Fonda (Mackenzie Davis), a marine biologist, to uncover what secrets lie beneath the water,” Netflix’s synopsis reads.

Josh Hartnett Discusses Role in ‘Below’

Getty Josh Hartnett speaks onstage during The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in 2025

The series is shot on location in Newfoundland, Canada, and Hartnett discussed his experience of getting to know the area. “[One of the actors] and I went off with a couple of lobsters, a pot, grabbed some water out of the sea, and he told me all these stories,” he told Netflix’s Tudum. “He had so much knowledge of the history of the island and the people; listening to him speak helped a lot.”

This was a project that immediately appealed to Hartnett. “I read the first two scripts so quickly, in less than an hour,” he said. “The voice was so clear, the concept was so engaging, and the character was fantastic. I’d never read anything like it before.”

Josh Hartnett Reveals Why He Left Hollywood

Getty Josh Hartnett attends “Trap” screening in 2024

Fans are thrilled to see Hartnett in a leading role once again, and he has famously walked away from the entertainment industry in the past. In an interview with The Guardian in July 2024, the actor spoke about moving away from Los Angeles.

“There were incidents. People showed up at my house. People that were stalking me,” he said. “A guy showed up at one of my premieres with a gun, claiming to be my father. He ended up in prison. There were lots of things. It was a weird time. And I wasn’t going to be grist for the mill.”

Hartnett also shifted his approach to roles, opting for smaller parts. “I just didn’t want my life to be swallowed up by my work,” he explained. “And there was a notion at that time you just kind of give it all up. And you saw what happened to some people back then. They got obliterated by it. I didn’t want that for myself.”